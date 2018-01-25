‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Security Video From Andre’s Murder Leads To Surprising Discovery

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe is about to find something surprising while investigating Andre DiMera’s murder. The police have already stumbled across a very unusual murder weapon, the urn of Tony DiMera, and now more evidence will bring about major questions in the investigation.

According to Daytime Royalty, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) get a shock while he looks through the security footage from DiMera Enterprises on the day that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) was murdered. Could it be that Rafe will see the murder take place on the video, or will there be something more mysterious on the footage?

Many Days of our Lives fans believe that the murder reveal will be surprising. In fact, some fans think that Andre’s presumed dead twin brother, Tony DiMera, is still alive, and will be revealed as the person who actually killed Andre. The security camera footage could be the first time that the Salem police department gets a major lead in the case, but it’s not confirmed what Rafe will see exactly.

The list of suspects in Andre’s murder continues to grow, and it seems that people will soon start pointing fingers at one another. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days of our Lives viewers will soon see Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher) throw his very own mother, Vivian Alamain, (Louise Sorel) under the bus after being questioned by the police. In addition, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will also go head to head with accusations over Andre’s murder. Perhaps the security footage, that is set to be seen on Friday, Feb. 2, will clear up some of the confusion as to who the police can cross off their long list of suspects.

Chemistry is not a God given thing. It’s a deep recognition within that resonates. It’s a dance that lights up without anyone’s approval. #days #forever #love pic.twitter.com/f2VlyPwTZT — Thaao Penghlis (@ThaaoPenghlis) January 24, 2018

Andre DiMera’s murder mystery will likely drag out for at least a couple more weeks, and new twists and turns will probably be seen along the way. Since Days of our Lives fans know that Thaao Penghlis is sticking around for at least a couple more months, perhaps Andre can help solve his own murder by appearing to those closest to him in dreams and vision and helping guide them to his killer.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.