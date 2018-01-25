LeBron James Allegedly Upset At Cleveland’s Failure To Get Paul George, Eric Bledsoe

LeBron James is reportedly upset with the Cleveland Cavaliers management for not bringing in a couple of NBA stars when it had the chance. According to previous reports, the Cavaliers were in the running to get the services of Paul George and Eric Bledsoe from the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns, respectively, but things didn’t go as James would’ve wanted.

If LeBron had his way, he would be playing with George and Bledsoe instead of Isaiah Thomas, according to Bleacher Report. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Lowe Post podcast that James was not happy that the Cavaliers bungled the supposed three-way trade that would’ve brought both George and Bledsoe to Cleveland.

“What’s really pissing LeBron off is that he felt the Cavs could have gotten Paul George and Eric Bledsoe and they didn’t get them,” Windhorst said.

“LeBron is there and he’s like, we could have had Eric Bledsoe and Paul George,” Windhorst continued. “Instead, we have a draft pick who I’m never going to meet – well I don’t know about that, but I’m not meeting him this year. And we have Isaiah Thomas who is very, clearly hampered, and we have Jae Crowder who is having the worst year of his career.”

Windhorst stressed that James is wondering if things could’ve been different if the trade was completed back in June. This may also play in James’ decision on where to play after this season. Windhorst said before that LeBron may sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, especially if the team lets go of Luke Walton in favor of David Fizdale, as reported by Uproxx. Windhorst seems to be implying that this will come true when he said that LeBron is “never going to meet” next year’s draft pick.

Kyrie Irving was supposed to be traded to the Suns along with Channing Frye in the proposed deal, according to the Athletic. However, Phoenix balked on giving away the number four pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, which turned out to be forward Josh Jackson, to the Pacers. Iman Shumpert and Jared Dudley were supposed to go to Indiana to complete the proposed trade.

The trade was reportedly close to completion but didn’t push through after Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert suddenly let go of David Griffin and Trent Redden. After Koby Altman was named the new general manager, the franchise traded the disgruntled Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Thomas and other assets, including Brooklyn’s first-round draft pick next year.

George was later abruptly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in the offseason. Bledsoe, meanwhile, labored on with the Suns before ending up with the Milwaukee Bucks in a controversial turn of events.

While Irving is enjoying a career year at Boston, which is currently at the top of the Eastern Conference, Thomas has yet to adjust to the rest of the team since his return from hip injury. The Cavaliers is clearly struggling with chemistry and defense since Thomas joined the lineup.

Cleveland is barely hanging on to third place and at the rate they are going, the Cavaliers may even end up lower in the rankings. LeBron is visibly upset at the team’s current situation and the idea that George and Bledsoe might have made a huge difference if they were wearing the Wine and Gold does not help their case at all.