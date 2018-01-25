Princess Eugenie’s Stunning Engagement Ring Reportedly Double The Price Of Meghan Markle’s

Princess Eugenie’s engagement announcement was nothing short of special, especially when it comes to her stunning sparkler.

On Monday, the ninth in line to the British throne and her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, announced their plans to get married later this year at the same venue of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials.

The lovely couple, who got engaged earlier this month in Nicaragua, looked totally smitten with each other as they posed for the cameras during the announcement of the good news.

However, what caught the attention of many was Princess Eugenie’s eye-catching engagement ring. The sparkler, given by Brooksbank, looked nothing like an ordinary ring.

The stunning band features a pink padparadscha sapphire on the center, which is surrounded by 10 brilliant cut diamonds and two pear cut diamonds. Apparently, the said ring is almost similar in style to what her dad, Prince Andrew, gave to her mom, Sarah Ferguson when he proposed in 1986.

Of course, eagle-eyed fans were quick to compare Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring to Meghan Markle’s. Many are wondering which one of the two is more expensive, given that both rings look absolutely stunning.

According to a gem expert from British TV show Posh Pawn, Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring has an estimated price of over $140,000. Apparently, it is double the price of Meghan Markle’s three-diamond ring, which is around $7,000, according to Page Six.

The engagement rings of Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle. WPA Pool, Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Gemologist Deborah Papas, from Prestige Pawnbrokers, claimed it’s difficult to give an exact estimate without full access to the ring itself. However, she seemingly agreed that Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring could easily cost over $140,000.

Papas pointed out that the padparadscha gem makes the ring even more precious. Apparently, it is considered one of the rarest and most valuable of all the corundum varieties.

Its combination of red and yellow color makes it looks like a cross between a ruby and yellow sapphire — something considered uncommon. But regardless of whose engagement ring is more expensive, it is still worth noting that both rings simply symbolize their love for their future husbands.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been together for six years before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. The couple will reportedly tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle later this year.

Similarly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also wed at the same venue on May 19, 2018.