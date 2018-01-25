‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: February Sweeps Shocker, Sally Has Bill Arrested For Spectra Fire Scandal

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for February sweeps reveal a shocking twist in Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) storyline. Most of the B&B fans expect for Liam (Scott Clifton) or Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to go after Bill for revenge. However, the person who will seek justice will be sweet Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sally will get sick of waiting for Bill to relocate her business to another location. She wonders if the only way to get his attention is to involve law enforcement. She calls Liam to ask if he feels up to help her as he had promised. Of course, Liam will tell her he’s busy and cannot assist. Her hands will be tied, and she will have to take action.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally decides to contact the police about Bill’s involvement in the Spectra fire. She will explain that she never came forward until now because Bill promised to help her relocate. However, he didn’t follow through, and she is losing customers. Sally could reach out to Liam to find out whether he saved a copy of Bill’s Spectra fire confession. Perhaps, Liam will remember he kept a secret copy somewhere. He could give it to Sally for her to seek revenge on Bill.

B&B Spoiler Video: Bill insists his liaison with Steffy wasn't sick https://t.co/7eXBFMs7Ik pic.twitter.com/v0rtP90vgq — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) January 24, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally doesn’t know what the problem is between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam. She just wants to be there for him. Sally realizes that Liam doesn’t trust her enough to tell her why he left his wife. She starts to believe that if she could get Bill out of the way, it would give her a better shot at a romance with Liam.

When Sally takes the tape to the police, they agree with her. Bill will face charges for ordering Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to torch the Spectra building. The police decide to arrest Bill and bring him for questioning. They want to know why he would put Sally and her crew’s life in danger.

Will Bill confess to ordering the Spectra building fire? Will he finally pay for one of his crimes?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.