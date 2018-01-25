‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Shocking Murder Rocks PC, Faison Pays Anna A Visit, Amy Has Urgent News

General Hospital spoilers tease Port Charles residents will face more shockers in the coming weeks. Faison is back in the flesh, and he will pay Anna a visit. Amy will also have some urgent news for Maxie. It seems like there will be a lot of excitement as GH draws closer to the February sweeps.

Murder Rocks Port Charles

Over the past weeks, there have been rumors about Ryan Paevey’s departure from General Hospital. The actor who plays the role Nathan will reportedly leave the soap voluntarily. With his upcoming departure, fans were quick to connect his exit story to a murder.

General Hospital spoilers tease that a core character will be murdered. Nathan and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) are over the moon after the ultrasound revealed that nothing is wrong with the baby. There are still a lot of threats out there, but this happy news will melt some of the couple’s fears away.

As noted by Soap Hub, this scene might be a foreshadowing that things will suddenly take a turn for the worse. After all, Nathan needs an exit storyline. Spoilers tease that the murder will have a huge effect on Port Charles. Based on this snippet, it appears that a key character is killed off which makes Nathan the likely victim.

It should be noted, however, that murder might be the fate of another Port Charles character. With the February sweeps looming on the horizon, many things can happen in General Hospital.

Good News, Bad News

General Hospital spoilers tease Kiki (Hayley Erin) will hug Griffin (Matt Cohen). She has some exciting news to share, and it might have something to do with Ava’s (Maura West) recovery.

Meanwhile, a panicked Amy (Risa Dorken Clark) will pay a visit to Maxie. She seems to be worried about something, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that Amy will seek out Maxie and tell her something about the baby. Perhaps the foreshadowing has something to do with the baby. Dr. Kim (Tamara Braun) told them the baby is fine but with Amy rushing over to notify Maxie, there might be something wrong.

Nathan will have an announcement of his own. General Hospital spoilers suggest he will round up Dante and Peter, and inform them about his plans for Faison.

As for the Port Charles villain, he will pay a visit to Anna. Anna and Faison will face each other at gunpoint, but Faison has an advantage. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Faison will handcuff Finn and warn Anna to drop her gun or Finn will die.