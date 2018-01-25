Stormy Daniels’ New ‘Inside Edition’ Video – Was Asked ‘Did You Have A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump?’

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is finally speaking out after being at the center of plenty of controversies. Stormy’s alleged relationship with Donald Trump in 2006, one year after he married Melania Trump, is being blamed as the potential reason why Melania pulled out of her planned trip with her husband to Switzerland, although Melania’s spokesperson blamed scheduling conflicts, as reported by the Inquisitr. The fact that Melania and Donald seemingly didn’t publicly celebrate their thirteenth wedding anniversary is also being connected to “stormy weather” in the marriage, therefore Daniels’ own words about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump should be of great interest, when the below Inside Edition interview with Stormy is aired in full on Thursday, January 25.

“Did you have a sexual relationship with Donald Trump?”

As seen in the below video, Stormy was directly asked about her alleged sexual encounters with Trump, which came to light when Daniels’ 2011 interview was made public. Stormy is a 38-year-old woman whose real name is Stephanie Clifford – a mom with a 6-year-old daughter. Stormy spoke about how the controversy over her Trump interview has indeed made her a famous figure, although no one ever looked twice at her before, she claims.



Stormy’s full interview will air on the Inside Edition Thursday episode, with the website providing a schedule for viewers to determine when the show airs in their specific areas with the times as well.

Reactions to the notion that Trump may have potentially cheated on Melania, as reported by Newsweek, have caused some Christians in the public eye to say that Trump should be forgiven since everyone is a sinner worthy of forgiveness. Others, however, want Trump and Stormy to come clean about whether or not Trump arranged for his attorney Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 to Stormy in order to buy her silence.

Just how much Stormy will discuss her previous interview, which claimed that Daniels had sex with Trump more than a decade ago, whilst Melania was at home enjoying being a new mom to three-month-old Barron Trump, remains to be seen.

Millions donated to shark charities after Donald Trump’s alleged lover Stormy Daniels revealed he ‘hates sharks' https://t.co/DmZG2yVlLV — The Sun (@TheSun) January 24, 2018

Daniels previously took a lie detector test for her 2011 interview. However, with “The Donald” being President Donald Trump in 2018, representing many more eyeballs upon the situation all these years later, what Stormy tells Inside Edition could have a big political impact.