Kelly Ripa Rocks Team USA Olympic Gear As ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Releases Schedule Of Shows In Bahamas

Looks like the United States Olympic team just found their newest cheerleader.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Kelly Ripa started to get into the Olympic spirit by posting a photo of her only daughter, Lola, ice skating in an adorable throwback picture. In the caption of the image, the 46-year-old seemingly refers to the movie I, Tonya by captioning the picture “she, Lola.”

And in another post on her Instagram today, the Live With Kelly and Ryan shared two photos of herself rocking team USA gear in honor of this year’s upcoming Winter Olympics, which will be held in South Korea.

In one photo, Ripa shows her one million plus followers the back of her white and puffy Ralph Lauren jacket that reads “USA” in big capital blue letters on the back. The mother of three completes her look with a red pom pom beanie with the United States flag embroidered on the side. In the other photo, Kelly shows the front of the jacket, which has a United States Olympic logo on it as well as a blue Polo logo.

Of course, Ralph Lauren designed the uniforms for the Olympic Team. He also designed Team USA’s gear for the last Summer Olympic games.

“#HeatTheWayForTeamUSA@poloralphlauren will donate $1 to the USOC for every like. Since i have no talent, this is how i compete. Help me bring home the gold.”

In just four hours of posting, Ripa received over 51,000 likes, which means that over $51,000 will be donated to the United States Olympic Committee.

And fans didn’t just like the fact that Kelly was using her platform to do a good deed for the Olympics, they also loved the Ralph Lauren gear that Ripa was rocking.

“That is a nice fashion statement!”

“Red looks good on you,” another fan chimed in.

But before the talk show host celebrates the Olympics, she’ll be trading in her puffy coat for a swim suit as she and co-host Ryan Seacrest head to the Bahamas next week for live shows. According to Broadway World, the duo will be broadcasting the live show from Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Included in the star-studded lineup are a mix of reality stars and actors including Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., Heather Graham, Howie Mandel, Lisa Rinna, the Baha Men, former Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kitsch, and Rachael Harris.

In addition to doing interviews, the week of shows will also include cultural bahamian traditions as well as experiences that the tropical island has to offer.

It’s only a matter of time before fans find out what else Kelly is up to in the Bahamas because she’ll most likely post about it on Instagram.