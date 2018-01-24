Bethenny Frankel Reveals Day Spa And Needing To Breathe: Is Jason Hoppy To Blame?

Bethenny Frankel is one busy woman, as she’s running her Skinnygirl empire and filming two shows for Bravo. Her new show with Fredrik Eklund is premiering on Bravo next month, where the two friends are buying real estate in New York and flipping them for profit. Plus, Bethenny is currently renovating a brand new apartment in New York, an apartment she’s expected to move into over the next month. But when a friend needs her, she’s there and ready to console and talk. On Twitter yesterday, Frankel revealed that she was taking a spa day to be there for a friend. She was caught spending the day with her Real Housewives of New York co-stars.

As it turns out, Luann de Lesseps returned from her treatment yesterday and her co-stars were there to welcome her home. Ramona Singer shared an image of all the ladies having lunch together but later deleted it. Bethenny didn’t say anything about Luann, but it sounds like she was there to support her as she returned home. But according to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that she herself needed to breathe.

Window Treatment A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 22, 2018 at 11:19am PST

“Juicing, doing yoga, dry brushing, resting & nurturing a girlfriend on a much needed spa retreat. #justbreathe,” Bethenny revealed on Twitter yesterday, sharing that she had spent the day with her friends.

Bethenny hasn’t said much about Luann de Lesseps’ arrest other than the fact that Luann has flaws, just like everyone else. But the “just breathe” part of her tweet could be about herself, not about Luann. Of course, Bethenny may be going through plenty of issues in her own life. On Instagram, she recently revealed that she was a bit stressed out over her apartment, as it was nowhere near ready for her to move into. In addition, Frankel could be going through some personal issues with her ex-husband. After the stalking charges last year, Bethenny has gone ahead and filed for full custody of her daughter Bryn. They currently share custody of Bryn, but it sounds like Bethenny may be a bit worried about her daughter because of Jason Hoppy’s random outbursts, crazy email antics and his harassment charges last year.

Bethenny Frankel is currently filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York, which is expected to return this spring.