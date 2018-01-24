Mama June: Sugar Bear Threatens To Take ‘From Not To Hot’ Star To Court, Reveals He Owes Back Child Support

When controversial reality star Mama June announced that she was coming back to television with WeTV’s hit show, From Not To Hot, fans were equally aghast and curious about what the former star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo could possibly offer a whole new cadre of television audiences.

And when From Not to Hot — which showcased Mama June and her extreme weight loss — proved to be a smash, it seemed as though the reality star’s past troubles were going to remain in the past.

Unfortunately, the latest news reports suggest that Mama June’s less-than-desirable past is far from behind her. According to People Magazine, Sugar Bear — the ex-husband of Mama June and the father of the aforementioned Honey Boo Boo — is looking to take his ex-wife to court because he claims that he’s being denied the right to visit with his daughter.

And what’s worse, Sugar Bear’s new wife, Jennifer Lamb, threw herself into the fray of this custody battle. In the latest episode of From Not to Hot, Jennifer is seen visiting Mama June at her house to talk about the Sugar Bear custody dispute.

“We got to talk about Mike having some visitation with Alana. I come here today to talk to you like a woman, mother to mother. We need to figure out how we can work this where Mike can see Alana,” she said.

Mama June, for her part, isn’t having any of it and reminds Jennifer that the last time Honey Boo Boo (whose real name is Alana Thompson) visited with her father, he had an “explosion,” thus leaving her no choice but to keep Honey Boo Boo away from her father until he learned to get his anger management issues under control.

So are y'all ready for this it all starts tomorrow night 9 p.m. on wetv pumpkin and Alana answer your questions and Alana takes over the cameras come join me as I'll be live-tweeting it during the show #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/iBgICGb0FT — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) January 5, 2018

And there’s more: According to Cafe Mom, Sugar Bear owes back child support, and if this matter goes before the judge, the judge may have him paying all that back support before he or she considers allowing Sugar Bear to see Honey Boo Boo again. What’s more, Sugar Bear is broke, and Jennifer refuses to dip into the couple’s “honeymoon fund” to allow Sugar Bear to handle his business.

Sounds like Mama June still has her hands full with her baby daddy!