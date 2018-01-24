Since Matt Lauer was fired from Today and NBC, and his sexual harassment scandal was unveiled, the public has been wondering when his wife, Annette Roque would pull the trigger on the divorce that has obviously been on her mind. Not only was Matt Lauer exposed for sexual harassment but his serial cheating behind the back of Annette Roque was also splashed across headlines.

Annette Roque Kept Her Promise And Waited Until The Holidays Were Over

While Matt Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque had told friends she wasn’t going to file for divorce during the holidays, she was seen out of her normal Hamptons surroundings coming out of the office of her divorce lawyer in NYC on December 20th. But this wasn’t Annette Roque’s first dealing with a divorce lawyer, as she filed for divorce before back in 2006 with NYC law firm Latham & Watkins. At that time, Roque said that Matt Lauer lived his own life away from the family, including the children, and prioritized his career.

“Defendant [Matt Lauer] has continuously and repeatedly given higher priority to… personal interests than his family obligations to plaintiff, causing plaintiff to feel abandoned, isolated and alone in raising the parties’ children.”

Sources say that Matt Lauer and Annette Roque signed a post-nuptial agreement, paying her $5 million to stay with Lauer because he believed a divorce would harm his “good guy image.”

(Matt Lauer and Annette Roque Have ‘Started the Divorce Process’)https://t.co/K342ht9mWW pic.twitter.com/eAnfRo1fJ5 — iNewHub (@iNewHub) January 24, 2018

Annette Roque and Matt Lauer Have Finally Pulled The Trigger On A Divorce

US Magazine said that it was only a matter of time for Annette Roque and Matt Lauer to file for divorce after the news broke that Roque threw Lauer off of their Sag Harbor property. And now a source close to Lauer says that both he and Annette Roque have gotten the ball rolling to divorce.

“They’ve started the divorce process. He thinks he can start fresh in both his personal and professional life.”

Matt Lauer is allegedly hoping to share custody of the three Lauer children, Jack, Romy, and Thijs Lauer with estranged wife Annette Roque. Matt Lauer issued a public apology soon after NBC fired his in the midst of a scandal after a Today employee filed a complaint, but it’s unclear if he has personally apologized to Roque.

“To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Matt Lauer kicked out of Hamptons home by wife Annette Roque — Fox News https://t.co/WV5fhXBTce — peter (@ts6zdrizin) January 24, 2018

Friends Say That Kicking Matt Lauer Out Of The House Was A Sign She Was Ready For Divorce

While Matt Lauer had initially told friends he was committed to spending time at home with his family, including wife Annette Roque, and was just fine with retirement, that plan was short-lived, as Lauer soon started talking to associates about returning to morning television, going as far as sending notes to former Today co-workers, giving them tips about ways to improve.

After the holidays wrapped up and the Lauer children returned to school, sources say that Lauer’s wife, former Dutch model Annette Roque, kicked him out of the family’s Sag Harbor home for good. Matt Lauer is said to be staying at another Hamptons property owned by the couple in order to continue driving school carpool for Romy and Thijs Lauer (Jack Lauer attends boarding school outside of the Hamptons), says Vanity Fair.

While it’s unclear when Annette Roque found out about Matt Lauer and his “sexually inappropriate” behavior at work, the idea that the world now knew every detail was reportedly too much for her. An industry source said in November that details of Matt Lauer and his secret life were hardly a secret, even to Roque.