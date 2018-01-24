Arie Luyendyk Jr. Allegedly Hooked Up With Ex Right Before Filming ‘The Bachelor’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has already been given a hard time about being the star of The Bachelor, and now his ex-girlfriend is saying that they hooked up right before the show started filming. In Touch Weekly shared the details about what allegedly happened between the two.

Law student Giustina Lee, 29, spoke to In Touch Weekly about what allegedly happened between them. So far, Arie hasn’t shared his side of the story. They were together for quite some time and actually dated from August 2013 to August 2017. She says they spent time together before filming and that he has even called her since filming wrapped up.

She lives in Las Vegas and says that a little less than four weeks before it was announced Arie would be on The Bachelor, he came to see her at her house. Arie might not have known for sure at this point that he was going to get the job. Giustina says that they had a good time, had sex, and even spent time with her mom during their weekend together. Her mom was the one who told her that Arie was going to be on The Bachelor. She said she unfollowed him and then actually blocked him on Instagram so he couldn’t contact her.

When he called her after filming was done, she said she didn’t even answer. His ex considered calling him back but didn’t do that either. Instead, she just let it be, and now she is doing this interview, which probably won’t make Arie very happy. Another thing she shared was that Arie ran into her parents and even said that he had wished she had shown up on The Bachelor, but he didn’t explain the reason he wanted her to be there. She doesn’t think that a relationship he finds on television is going to last, but it also seems like Giustina is done with Arie. It doesn’t seem like she will be there for him to run back to if it doesn’t work.

For now, fans are going to have to decide if they believe Giustina Lee. Make sure you don’t miss watching Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor on Monday nights on ABC.