‘Big Bang’s’ Kaley Cuoco Sparks Shotgun Wedding Rumors With Baby Talk And Possible Bump

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and professional equestrian Karl Cook got engaged last November, and the couple is already sparking baby rumors before they tie the knot. According to friends, she is taking a “big break” from work in March, and they believe it’s because she is already pregnant. Now, fans want to know which will come first – a baby or a wedding?

What Is Behind Her Break?

Radar Online is reporting that the announcement of Cuoco’s break comes after photos surfaced where the 32-year-old looks to be hiding a baby bump. An insider claims all of the signs are there and that the actress has been on a major health kick lately.

Sources say that Cuoco is eager to start a family and no one would be surprised if they were expecting a baby before the wedding. Either way, fans shouldn’t expect a long engagement because Cuoco doesn’t want to waste any time.

Cook, who is the son of billionaire businessman Scott Cook, met Cuoco at a horse show in 2016, and the couple quickly connected over their love of animals. After nearly two years of dating, he finally popped the question, and Cook captured the moment on video and posted it on Instagram.

“Well, after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well… she said yes!” read Cook’s caption of the footage of the actress sobbing uncontrollably.

Cuoco also posted the video with the caption “Still crying,” adding that every part of the night was perfect.

In addition to riding horses professionally, Cook also seems to have a good sense of humor. Just hours before he proposed, Cook psyched Cuoco out with a fake engagement ring at Target, which was probably the best way to make his actual proposal a complete surprise.

The actress says that she and Cook have a lot in common, and she believes that is what makes the couple strong and happy.

Cuoco Finds Happiness After A Broken Heart

This exciting time comes just two years after Cuoco divorced her first husband, Ryan Sweeting. She got engaged to the former tennis player in September 2013, just three months after cameras spotted them together for the first time. They married on December 31, 2013, in a fire and ice-themed ceremony, but they split less than two years later.

However, just because she went through such a difficult breakup didn’t mean Cuoco gave up on finding love. A source close to the couple says that Cuoco is crazy about her new fiancé and can’t wait to marry him.

Catch Kaley Cuoco on The Big Bang Theory Monday nights on CBS.