‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham’s Mother Accuses Ex-Husband Michael Of Drug Use

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham’s parents seem to be getting along better, and recently her mother, Debra Danielson, was even on vacation with the entire family with Farrah’s father, Michael Abraham, proposed to his girlfriend, Amy. However, it seems that things may be taking a turn for the worse.

According to a Jan. 24 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, has written a book about her life, and in the pages of the memoir, her ex-husband and Farrah’s father, Michael Abraham, doesn’t come off so good. Debra claims that two major factors of their marriage falling apart was the fact that Michael liked to use illegal drugs and that he couldn’t be faithful to her.

The Teen Mom OG grandmother says that she “refused” to use the drugs that Michael “enjoyed taking,” and that she also “demanded” that he be faithful to her during their marriage. However, Michael allegedly couldn’t abstain from his drug use or from his flings with other women. Debra also went into detail about how Michael returned to her 2 years after they ended their marriage of 24 years and begged her to take him back.

Danielson claims that Farrah Abraham’s father apologized for the affairs he had while married to her, and asked to her forgive him. While Debra has seemingly moved on from that relationship and is now married to Dr. David Merz, she couldn’t find it in her heart to let Michael back into her life at that time. The Teen Mom OG star also says that Michael would get jealous and even try to “sabotage” her accomplishments.

In addition to the drugs, infidelity, and trust issues, Debra Danielson also claims that Michael Abraham was emotionally abusive towards her. Farrah Abraham’s mom says that while married to Micheal he would often criticize her weight and make mean comments to her about the size of her thighs. Michael did confirm that he had “experimented” with drugs in the past, but that his drug use was not the reason for his divorce to Debra.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has yet to comment on the revelations in her mother’s new book.