Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx React To Casting Announcement For Band’s Long-Awaited Movie ‘The Dirt’

Motley Crue’s The Dirt biopic is one step closer to giving fans the dirt on the 1980s hard rock glam band. Casting has been announced for The Dirt movie, which is based on the 2001 Motley Crue memoir of the same name. After months of waiting, fans now know exactly who will play Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, and Tommy Lee in the highly anticipated Netflix adaption of The Dirt, which follows the band’s early days and rapid rise to fame.

Australian actor Daniel Webber will play Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil in The Dirt, according to Ultimate Classic Rock, while Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon is set to play bandmate Mick Mars. London born actor Douglas Booth will play Nikki Sixx, and rapper Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, has been tapped to play drummer Tommy Lee in The Dirt movie.

Interestingly, Booth previously played Culture Club singer Boy George in the BBC movie Worried About the Boy, which is a far cry from a role as Motley Crue bad boy Nikki Sixx. And while he shares Tommy Lee’s penchant for body ink, that’s where Machine Gun Kelly’s similarities to the Motley Crue drummer end. Kelly is a rapper, not a rocker, and he even crossed over to the pop charts with the song “Bad Things,” his 2017 duet with Camila Cabello.

Even though their movie counterparts are their real-life opposites, Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx seem to be happy about The Dirt casting news. Lee recently tweeted excitement over the news that the long-awaited biopic has started pre-production and he revealed that shooting begins in February. In addition, when asked by a fan what he thinks of the casting for The Dirt, Nikki Sixx gave a one-word response: “Perfect.” In a separate tweet, Sixx praised all of The Dirt actors.

Hey kids! Good news!!! The Motley Crüe movie “The Dirt” has begun pre production! Starts shooting in Feb! Here we go!!! — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) January 18, 2018

Here we go! @machinegunkelly bout to play me in the Mötley Crüe movie “ The Dirt” https://t.co/3HLb7r3Jdt — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) January 19, 2018

His name is @DouglasBooth and he’s a killer actor.All the actors playing @MotleyCrue are edgy and real. https://t.co/dnjzTiVMtl — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) January 19, 2018

As for The Dirt cast member themselves, Douglas Booth admitted he has some “big boots” to fill.

“What a Mötley Crüe!” Booth tweeted. “Beyond excited to play Nikki Sixx in #TheDirt with these boys. Some big boots to fill and some tight leather pants to squeeze into!”

Arthur Mola / AP Images

Machine Gun Kelly also took to Twitter to comment on his casting news, and he had a hard time containing his excitement.

“And it’s finally announced,” Machine Gun Kelly captioned a casting announcement. “Excuse me for being crass but…HOLY F***ING SH*T!!!!!!!”

Kelly also teased that he hired his brother to be his drum teacher and that he plans to really learn how to play the drums for his role as the legendary Motley Crue drummer.

i got the movie to hire my little bro as my drum teacher. kept it in the family. ???????? i WILL learn the drums and finish the new album before we start filming. — GUNNA (@machinegunkelly) January 19, 2018

The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band is a collaborative autobiography written by Motley Crue bandmates Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil, and Nikki Sixx alongside New York Times writer Neil Strauss. The 2001 book became a bestseller and spawned talk of a movie adaption early on, but it has taken 17 years for the film to come together.

Ten years after The Dirt was published, Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone the movie will be a cross between Goodfellas and Boogie Nights. Sixx also said that while it would be an honor to have well-known actors in the roles of Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars, and himself, it might be easier for the fans to “absorb” Motley Crue’s story if they’re not focused on the stars of the movie.

Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for The Dirt.