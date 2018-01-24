Here’s When Carrie Underwood May Reveal Her Face On Stage For First Time After 40-50 Stitches

Carrie Underwood hasn’t made any public appearances at big events since falling outside her home in November, but it seems like the star is now officially gearing up to return to the spotlight. Amid much speculation over when Carrie will fully reveal her face for the first time after revealing last month that she may look a little different after getting 40 to 50 stitches in her face, her first performance of 2018 has now been confirmed.

Underwood’s team confirmed on social media that she won’t be canceling her upcoming appearance at the We Fest country music festival – which she was first announced as a headliner of before her fall in October – meaning the Minnesota concert could potentially be the first time the star returns to the stage to perform.

“Join Carrie and many others this year at #WEFest!” the singer’s team tweeted from her official account, confirming that Underwood will still be performing at the event later this year while posting a link for fans to buy tickets for the upcoming show at Detroit Lakes.

But if the event does become the first time Carrie steps back on to the stage to perform following her fall, fans are still in for a pretty long wait to see the seven-time Grammy winner performing again and doing what she does best.

Underwood actually isn’t scheduled to perform at the festival until August, as the three-day festival runs from August 2 until August 4, which means there could still be almost a seven-month wait to see Carrie back in action.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

However, it’s possible that the star could have some as yet unannounced performances lined-up before the Minnesota country music festival, though, right now, the events page on her official fan club website still remains blank as she continues to recover from the fall that left her with various injuries including a broken wrist.

Carrie initially had to cancel a number of appearances and performances following her fall in late 2017, which her rep revealed at the time left her briefly hospitalized.

Underwood was forced to pull the plug on a performance at the Country Rising benefit concert, two Grand Ole Opry appearances, and her planned induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, which were all scheduled for either November or December, as a direct result of the injuries sustained from her fall.

She’s only been seen out and about once since then after reality star Adrienne Gang snapped a candid picture with the star at a gym in Tennessee. Underwood hasn’t been photographed at an event since she co-hosted the 2017 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley in November and has only shown her face covered by a scarf on Instagram.

But while it’s still not clear if fans will definitely have to wait until August to see Carrie officially back on stage, football watchers will be able to spot the star in a special pre-taped video for the Super Bowl on February 4 as she shot a very special opening video featuring her hit with Ludacris, “The Champion”, for NBC last year prior to her injuries.

She also revealed recently that she’s now fortunately doing much better and is on the mend.

Underwood gave fans an update on how she’s been doing with her wrist, sharing an X-Ray with fans on Instagram just last week.

Posting the picture – which showed a whole lot of metal inserted into her right wrist – Carrie told her more than 6.8 million followers that her trip to the hospital was actually her last check-up for her pretty serious injury.

“I’m good to go!” the CALIA by Carrie Underwood athleisure wear designer wrote.

Underwood also confirmed that she was heading back to work while telling fans that her fall was a little more serious than she at first let on in her blog post on New Year’s Eve.

As reported by Variety, Carrie said that her upcoming new music was her “best work yet” as she told fans that she was about to head back into the studio for her sixth studio album to start the New Year off right.

“I’m determined to make the new year incredible and I especially can’t wait for you to hear the new music I’ve been working on,” Underwood said. “I truly believe it’ll be my best work yet!”