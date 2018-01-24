Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Will Not Overshadow’ Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding, Says Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding is probably the biggest event of the year. With all the hype surrounding the big day, many are wondering how it will affect another royal wedding in the works — Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s.

In an interview with the Express, former Royal Palace Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter shared his thoughts on the impending royal weddings this year. According to him, Princess Eugenie’s wedding to her longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank will not, in any way, be overshadowed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s own nuptials.

Both of the royal weddings have been confirmed to take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle later this year.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials has been gaining a lot of interest both locally and internationally, Arbiter insisted that Princess Eugenie’s will definitely not be on a smaller scale.

According to the former Press Secretary, Princess Eugenie’s wedding will have its own edge that will make it stand out despite the high profile event of her cousin.

Arbiter told the outlet that the royal wedding of the ninth in line to the British throne will have a big difference to Prince Harry’s, especially when it comes to the guest list.

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

Apparently, he believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be more conscious of their own guest list. He pointed out that his position as the fifth in line and being the son of the heir to the throne will likely require him to invite in terms of protocol and not just the people they want.

“That sort of situation won’t fall on Eugenie because she is number nine in line to the throne so pretty low down the food chain.”

Arbiter added that Princess Eugenie is likely to invite more celebrities given her and Jack Brooksbank’s connections. Although Meghan Markle herself is a celebrity, many are convinced that she will likely not invite most of her colleagues from the industry.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie are also expected to do different duties on their respective wedding days because of their position in line to the throne. The outlet noted that the youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana is expected to do a carriage drive with Meghan Markle on their big day.

Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, reportedly has the option to do the same or skip the traditional ride.

Arbiter concluded that both ceremonies itself will be very much the same and that there’s no need to compare one to the other.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month, will wed in the autumn. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, are set to marry on May 19, 2018.