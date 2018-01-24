Apple’s MacBook Air Might Be Laid To Rest, New MacBook Models Reportedly Scheduled For A Late 2018 Launch

Apple might discontinue the production of MacBook Air and roll out a new MacBook model, according to the latest reports.

Back in 2016, Apple discontinued the 11-inch MacBook Air. However, new reports suggest Apple might be cooking up something for its laptop market. It can be noted that Apple updated iPhone models annually, but the MacBook Air remains largely unchanged.

The Air is currently the cheapest among Apple’s laptop lineup. While there were processor upgrades in the recent years, the Air is still obsolete compared to other Mac models.

Reports from Digitimes claim Apple is already in the process of creating new MacBook models. Chou Hsien-ying, the company chairman of General Interface Solutions, reportedly revealed that Apple ordered LCM for their MacBook.

GIS became the LDC module supplier of Apple in the last quarter of 2017, and the company is expecting more LCM orders from the Silicon Valley tech firm. GIS currently ships out 300,000 units to Apple each month. However, the company forecasts that this number will increase to 600,000 due to more LCM orders for MacBooks and other devices.

Sources also claim that Apple will make an official announcement about its newest 13-inch MacBook during the second half of the year.

With these reports, there are speculations that Apple will discontinue the production of MacBook Air. The orders for the 13-inch panel might be a clue that Apple is finally going to phase out the 10-year-old MacBook Air and replace it with an “entry-level” laptop model. Apple did not announce any plans for a MacBook Pro upgrade for the year. However, it’s still too early to rule out other possibilities.

Apple forgot the greatest lesson of the MacBook Air https://t.co/qlig74PsMF pic.twitter.com/3NlQD8j7Zt — Mashable Tech (@mashabletech) January 16, 2018

The biggest update with the MacBook Air was back in 2014. At the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, the company announced that the Air had a RAM bump and minor speed upgrade. The MacBook Air is an old laptop model and the only one which doesn’t have a Retina screen. The MacBook Air has a 128GB flash storage, 8GB RAM, and a 1.8GHz dual-core i5 processor.

The Air may have an outdated body design and screen, but it remains to be the most affordable MacBook model since it’s retail price is only $999. Should Apple decide to replace MacBook Air, the new device will most probably be a cheaper MacBook model with modern parts and a Retina HD screen.