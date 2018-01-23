Capcom Reveals Reason Switch Users Won’t Get ‘Monster Hunter: World’

Monster Hunter: World is one of the most anticipated video games releasing in early 2018, but there is one group of gamers that won’t get a chance to play the action-based role-playing game. Fans and owners of the Nintendo hit platform Switch won’t get a chance to own the new video game and game maker Capcom has revealed why this decision was made. IGN reported that the developers have been working on Monster Hunter: World for four years now, which was before the Switch was even announced to go on sale. As a result, they had to commit to specific hardware for the video game.

Capcom Talks Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World directors Kaname Fujioka and Yuya Tokuda spoke to IGN about the much-anticipated video game release and said that they have no plans for the Nintendo Switch at the moment. They said that they wanted to use the most powerful current generation consoles at the time that they started working on it and Switch was not in existence at that time.

Instead, they were able to get the game geared and developed to play on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Since the Switch was not announced yet, there was no way to create options that would work for that Nintendo system. As they said, the best place to achieve their goals and plans was on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and they are happy with its fit there.

The Changes In Monster Hunter: World

The video game directors also touched upon changes that took place in Monster Hunter: World, which included making it an easy launching point for people new to the franchise. However, at the same time, they said that veterans of Monster Hunter games wouldn’t be disappointed either.

Changes to Monster Hunter: World include having different voice actors for various languages so people can follow along with the dialogue as long as they are playing in real time. They also included tutorial advice during gameplay for new players and have improved the controls.

The directors also spoke on additions they would like to include to Monster Hunter: World in the future. There are new characters, such as World of Warcraft’s Arsus and Warth of the Lich King’s Lich King. However, at the end of the day, they agreed that the monsters involved in their world are almost wholly unique and that is a massive lure of their popular video game.

Monster Hunter: World goes on sale to the public on January 26, 2018.