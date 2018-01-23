Kailyn Lowry’s Honesty Post About Surgery Backfires: ‘You Are So Thirsty For Attention’

Kailyn Lowry underwent a huge surgery after her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, deployed to serve his country overseas a few years ago. At the time, Lowry claimed she had filed for divorce but it was clear that they hadn’t settled on all of their issues before he left. It was clear that Javi wasn’t thrilled with Kailyn’s decision to go through with the surgery, revealing that he would have preferred that she stayed the same. Lowry wanted to fix some issues after carrying two children and rather than head to the gym and dropping her Starbucks, Lowry went to Miami for surgery.

This week, Kailyn is in Miami again and people assumed she was back in Miami to go under the knife again. As it turns out, those fans were right. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she had planned to go under the knife again but she changed her mind last minute. On Twitter this morning, Kailyn revealed that she was indeed in Florida to have surgery but backed out. It was a fairly big surgery as well, as she had planned to get a boob job and liposuction. No word on why she decided to back out, but she wants to make those changes herself.

“I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it,” Lowry wrote on Twitter to her fans in an effort to be honest, but it backfired, as people called her desperate for attention, with one person writing, “Soo, all praise Kail because she backed out of plastic surgery……? You’re so thirsty for attention and constant praise. Have some water.”

While Kailyn Lowry was just trying to be honest with her fans, it sounds like things backfired. But it is odd that she would speak out about something she didn’t go through with, considering the surgery itself was a secret. Maybe she backed out because she’s concerned for her kids if something was to happen to her. Perhaps she didn’t want to go through with it, as Javi Marroquin’s ex-girlfriend, Briana DeJesus, is now going to Dr. Miami as well. On Twitter, Lowry revealed she was ready to go home and do the work herself, as she will now work out and drop the weight herself.

It’s possible Kailyn Lowry will be back for more surgery in the future, as weight loss won’t solve the issues she has in regards to her breast augmentation that she was planning on having done.