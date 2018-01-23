Siggy Flicker Continues To Slam ‘RHONJ’: Says Show Grossed Her Out, And She’s Too Precious For Bravo

Siggy Flicker announced earlier this year that she was leaving The Real Housewives of New Jersey behind as she was tired of how she was being treated. While she may have started the season on a positive note, she was furious that Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice threw the cake she had arranged for Melissa’s birthday while on a trip to Boca Raton. While Melissa and Teresa apologized, it appeared that Flicker had a hard time moving on with her life. She desperately wanted to get apologies from the cast, but they didn’t listen to her demands. Over time, she started feuding with everyone except for Dolores Catania, who constantly had her back.

Even though Flicker has announced that she is leaving the show behind, she can’t stop talking about how bad the show was for her. One can imagine that she would want to stop talking about it and stop engaging with the fans, as she wants to distance herself from the entire Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise. According to a new tweet, Siggy Flicker revealed that she was grossed out by the way she was treated after filming the show. She also revealed that her life was too precious to deal with the show, the cast members, and the producers.

“I won’t be watching the Real Housewives of New Jersey again if Margaret and Danielle stay on the show. I don’t blame you Siggy for leaving. If anything I reckon it be the best thing for you was worried you go downhill because of the two pair a nasty woman Danielle will never change,” one person wrote on Twitter, to which Flicker replied, “I am so happy to be leaving. Grossed out & my life is too precious to be around that. Love you ZOE & thank you for all your support from Day 1.”

Previous reports have revealed that Siggy Flicker was furious with Bravo producers, as they didn’t choose to feature Danielle Staub’s sex scene in the Gorga restaurant. Apparently, Siggy felt that the producers were biased. However, it didn’t seem like it was an important scene, and it didn’t contribute to the storylines on the show. Ever since Siggy announced she was leaving the show, viewers reached out on social media, revealing they were happy that Flicker was leaving. During the first reunion special, Flicker was caught rolling her eyes and ignoring the things her co-stars were saying. It’s clear that she’s tired of the show, but fans are getting tired of her, which is why it’s a good thing she’s leaving.

It sounds like Siggy Flicker isn’t slowing down when it comes to slamming the Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise. It sounds like she’s burning every possible bridge when it comes to Bravo.