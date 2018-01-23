2018 Oscars: Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Snubbed For Best Picture Nomination

Movie fans have been waiting for the Academy Award nominations to finally be revealed, and on Tuesday, they were, but did they get a big one wrong? For those who aren’t aware, there is an Oscar category for Best Picture and Best Animated Feature Film, but sometimes, a film may fall into both of those. After the nominations were announced, many began to wonder just how Disney-Pixar’s Coco didn’t make it among those fighting for the best overall film.

There is very little doubt that the nine films nominated for the Best Picture award are deserving, and it is quite possible that they just beat out the competition. If all of them were simply the better selections, that is fully understandable, but did the fact that Coco is an animated film keep it from being nominated?

As reported on the official website of the Academy Awards, Pixar’s latest release did get its recognition and is nominated for the Best Animated Feature Film with four others.

Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Pixar has to be thrilled that Coco has been nominated for this award with four other fantastic films, but did it deserve more? Looking just at the ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Coco has a higher rating from critics than seven of the nine films in the category for Best Picture.

Disney-Pixar

There were a number of Oscar nomination snubs in every category, as they were released on Tuesday, but the support for Coco is immeasurable. Many feel that it will easily win the award for Best Animated Feature Film, but they also truly believe that it should have been given a shot at the highest Academy Award out there.

Gold Derby made the point of view that the Oscars simply seem to hate animated films and don’t hold them in the same regard as live-action movies. While Coco received the one nomination, it did receive another for Best Song for “Remember Me” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, but so many people think it was still treated unfairly.

Coco should’ve been nominated for Best Picture. — Maxi Rodriguez (@FutbolIntellect) January 23, 2018

“Coco” is one of the best movies I’ve seen in a long time. I know there’s a category for “animated feature” but here’s a movie that deserved to be on the “Best Picture” list as well.Truly magical if you haven’t seen it yet #OscarNoms — Anis Tabet (@AnisTabet23) January 23, 2018

I’m tired of the category of “animated film” #coco should be up for best picture. — Rob Belushi (@robbelushi) January 23, 2018

Throughout the history of the Academy Awards, there have only been three animated features that have received a nomination for Best Film.

Beauty and the Beast in 1991

Up in 2009

Toy Story 3 in 2010

Coco not only brought in more than $650 million worldwide at the box office, but it was also praised by both critics and audiences. It has a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and already has won the Best Animated Feature awards from the New York Film Critics Circle, Golden Globes, and National Board of Review.

Still, most never gave it a shot at landing in the Best Picture cloud at the Oscars, and that was evident early on. Even before it was released in theaters, Variety already claimed that it was a lock to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, but why not more?

Despite many feeling as if Coco was snubbed, those who were nominated are honored.

Bobby and I are so grateful to @pixarcoco for including us in this beautiful celebration of Mexico, family and Music! Looking forward to bringing our two daughters to experience the Oscars as a family! Thank you @TheAcademy! — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) January 23, 2018

Coco has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards: Best Animated Feature & Best Song (“Remember Me”)! Congratulations to the #PixarCoco team! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/x8HQnPyrgB — Disney•Pixar’s Coco (@pixarcoco) January 23, 2018

Many people feel as if the academy wants to make sure that the best animated films of each year win an award for being the best, but they know it wasn’t better than most live-action movies. Others look at it as if movies such as Disney-Pixar’s Coco are simply not up to the standard of what it means to be a Best Picture nomination. At this point, the categories are seemingly going to remain separated, but it doesn’t make it any easier for the fans to take.