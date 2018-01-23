James Kennedy Thinks Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Will Soon Leave Her For Another Young Blonde

James Kennedy and Lala Kent came to blows during last night’s Vanderpump Rules.

Following a dispute that seemed to be over past and James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, Kennedy took aim at Kent in a vicious manner, claiming that his girlfriend was “more beautiful” than Kent will ever be before taking aim at her relationship with boyfriend Randall Emmett.

“Don’t f*** with my b****, because I will f*** with your fat f****** man,” James Kennedy yells at his friend, according to a report by People magazine on January 22.

Lala Kent is immediately caught off-guard by the shocking comment made by her friend and questions him about why he would turn on her after she’s stood by him for so long. However, James Kennedy wasn’t finished with his verbal attack and again to aim at Kent and her relationship with the much older Emmett.

“He’s gonna get bored of you, and he’s gonna be on to the next young, pretty blonde,” James Kennedy continued.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend Randall Emmett began dating her about two years ago, despite being married to actress Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two daughters, at the time. While Kent continued to deny that Emmett was married throughout the first several months of their relationship, he remained married until December of last year.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett began facing rumors of a romance at the end of 2016 during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules. However, Kent denied that she was dating a married man at the time and ultimately chose to leave the show. Then, after returning to production in early 2017, she rejoined the series in a full-time role for Season 6 and began discussing her romance on camera.

While Lala Kent has become more vocal about her relationship on Vanderpump Rules, her movie producer boyfriend will not be appearing on the series at all, nor will his name be mentioned on the show.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.