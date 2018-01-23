Scheana Marie Says Robert Parks-Valletta Is Way Too Successful To Be Dealing With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama

Scheana Marie faced relationship drama during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 due to her co-stars’ claims against her now ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta.

As a recap of Monday night’s show revealed, Scheana Marie began facing anxiety and weight loss struggles as her co-stars continued to speak of a shocking rumor, which suggested Robert Parks-Valletta had been faithful to her during their months-long relationship.

“He’s way too busy and successful in his life to deal with our bulls**t,” Scheana Marie told Brittany Cartwright, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on January 22.

Scheana Marie’s boyfriend faced allegations of cheating from Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, who suggested the actor had kissed another woman at a nightclub. However, according to Scheana Marie, Robert Parks-Valletta told her what happened and revealed that he simply picked up a woman, twirled her around, and may have accidentally touched her lips while greeting her with a kiss on the cheek.

According to Scheana Marie, kisses on the cheek between members of the opposite sex are no big deal for either of them. That said, rumors suggesting Robert Parks-Valletta may have taken things one step further “broke” the reality star.

“If it’s not true, why is she letting it affect her so bad?” Brittany Cartwright wondered.

Scheana Marie has accused the majority of her co-stars from continuing to discuss the cheating rumors for the past couple of episodes but on the show, it appears that she is the one who continues to bring up the allegations against her now ex-boyfriend.

As the episode of Vanderpump Rules continued, Lala Kent pointed out that Scheana Marie appears to have lost 10 pounds due to the stress caused by the allegations of cheating against Robert Parks-Valletta. Lisa Vanderpump also noticed the change in Scheana Marie’s frame and told her she appeared to be five pounds thinner than she was the previous week. Scheana Marie then explained that her thinner frame was the result of the rumors spread against Parks-Valletta by her co-stars.

Continuing to chat about the relationship between Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta, Lisa Vanderpump told her longtime employee that it wouldn’t be the end of the world if they were to split. In response, Scheana Marie insisted to Vanderpump that she and Parks-Valletta were “meant to be together.”