Jennifer Aniston Is Not Starring In ‘Friends’ Movie, Viral Trailer Is Fake

Ever since the popular TV sitcom Friends ended in 2004, fans have been hoping to see the cast, which included Jennifer Aniston, reunite even for just one episode. It seems that they will be getting more than what they wanted if the viral video of their reunion movie was true.

Just recently, a trailer leaked online and many people got excited seeing their favorite characters Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey reunite. Unfortunately, the Friendsmovie trailer is fake based on several reports. According to The Sun, the clip was made from edited bits of movies and television shows.

Some of the scenes of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in the fake trailer were taken from Cougar Town. The 53-year-old actress invited her best friend to star in several episodes of her series, which ended in 2015. The scene of Matthew Perry reuniting with his on-screen lover was also taken from the same show. The clever editing of the viral video gave fans an idea of what a reunion movie would look like.

According to E! News, the Friends trailer posted on YouTube included the plot of the reunion movie. It says that Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) got into trouble after years of being apart. Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) also had a hard time finding a girlfriend. Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) are allegedly getting a divorce while Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) also faces trouble with her marriage.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Because of the fake trailer, fans are wondering if there is a possibility that a Friends reunion movie will happen soon. During an interview with E! News back in 2013, the show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman revealed the chances of Jennifer and the rest of cast reprising their roles. She confirmed that it is not happening.

“Friends was about that time in your life when your friends are your family and once you have a family, there’s no need anymore,” she explained.

Aniston also doesn’t think it is a great idea to do a reunion movie. According to AOL, the 48-year-old actress joked about what the TV show would be like if it was created today. She claims that it will be a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. Jennifer added that there would be no actual episodes or conversations happening.