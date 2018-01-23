WWE News: Torrie Wilson & Kelly Kelly Trend After WWE ‘Raw’ Appearance, Latest Update On Superstars

On Monday night, former WWE women’s superstars Torrie Wilson and Kelly Kelly were among the trending topics online as they were two of several stars to return for the big 25th-anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw. Part of the special was held in front of the fans at the Barclays Center on Monday evening, while another took place at the Manhattan Center. The arrival of the women’s stars sent fans on social media into a frenzy too, even with just a simple appearance on stage.

On Monday night, The Sun from the United Kingdom reported the appearance of the various legendary women’s stars on Raw‘s 25th-anniversary episode. Wilson and Kelly were introduced on stage along with former women’s or WWE Divas champions including Jacqueline, Trish Stratus, Michelle McCool, and The Bella Twins. In addition, several of the recently pregnant women’s superstars were on hand as Maria Kanellis Bennett and Maryse Mizanin were introduced, showing off noticeable baby bumps. Longtime legend Terri Runnels, who is the wife of Dustin “Goldust” Runnels, was also part of the appearance.

After their appearances, Kelly Kelly and Torrie Wilson were each among the top 10 trends on Twitter for the United States along with the hashtag “WWERAW” and several other topics from the big special. That had fans buzzing about how the various women’s stars still look fantastic after years away from WWE.

Former WWE Divas champ Kelly Kelly was among the women’s stars who showed up on ‘Raw’ Monday night. WWE

Torre Wilson, now 42-years-old, has been away from WWE since 2008. Since then, she’s been romantically linked to Alex Rodriguez and has been working as a fitness instructor online, as well as a blogger. Several Twitter users tweeted out videos or GIF images of Wilson as she was introduced on stage for Raw.

Kelly Kelly, real name Barbie Blank, has appeared on the E! series WAGS as she was married to NHL hockey star, Sheldon Souray, but the couple divorced last October. The 31-year-old former WWE Divas Champion retweeted the video below on her Twitter account showing off her arrival onto the stage during Raw‘s 25th Anniversary show in New York from Monday Night.

Kelly Kelly returned tonight to #RAW25 you’ve been missed far too long @TheBarbieBlank thank you for coming back tonight ????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/xs5xBvItAk — Phenomenal Jeremy (@rkojeremy25) January 23, 2018

With the arrival of these legends of the ring onto the Raw stage, it has also brought up speculation about Sunday’s Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view. Several of these female superstars have been assigned betting odds to appear in the first-ever version of the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Currently, Trish Stratus has 25 to 1 odds to win the match at Paddy Power, while Michelle McCool has 33 to 1 odds. Torrie Wilson who still appears to be in fantastic shape has odds of 50 to 1 to win the historic match this coming Sunday, while Kelly Kelly is not listed.