Neil Diamond Ends Touring, Reveals That He Has Parkinson’s Disease

Today, Neil Diamond announced the sad news that he won’t be touring anymore. If you haven’t seen Neil in concert, you may have missed your chance. TMZ shared the details about what is going on with Neil and why he made this big choice. Due to his health, he has decided that it is best to take a break from being on the road and this sounds like it was the best decision.

Neil just revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. This is his reason for stopping touring and moving on. He is not going to give up music just yet. Fans of Neil Diamond can’t imagine him not making music and he is going to do it, but just not on the big stage. Things are going to be different and hopefully, he will keep updating his fans on how he is doing.

The third leg of his 50th-anniversary tour was supposed to start in March but has now been canceled. It turns out that his doctor thought that this was the best course of action. If you do have tickets, you can get a full refund for the tickets now. The fans would rather get the chance to see him on tour than hear about him having issues and get their money back for the tickets.

Neil Diamond issued a statement where he explained that he will keep on working on music. He wants to continue to write, record, and do other projects as well. He also thanked all of his fans for their support. Neil will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement award at the Grammys this weekend. He is known for great songs like “Sweet Caroline.” Neil Diamond at the Grammys would be great to see, but now the fans are going to embrace this moment, even more, knowing that he won’t be performing anymore. It should be great to see him on the stage.

Neil Diamond announces retirement from concert touring after Parkinson's diagnosis https://t.co/APBY24zavX pic.twitter.com/MRATOXAWlB — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 23, 2018

For now, Neil Diamond is done touring, but you never know if he will decide to do a show now and then if he is feeling up to it. Fans are sending their best wishes to Neil Diamond and praying for him.