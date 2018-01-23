MLB Rumors: Free Agent Yu Darvish To Brewers Possible, Milwaukee Offers Contract

The latest MLB rumors involving free agent pitcher Yu Darvish suggest that the Milwaukee Brewers have a chance at acquiring him this offseason. The team has recently offered Darvish a contract per reports indicating that they could have a chance at snatching him away from the New York Yankees. Here are the latest details on the MLB free agency chase for Darvish.

On Sunday night, The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal tweeted the news via Yahoo! Japan that the Milwaukee Brewers had offered a contract to Darvish. The exact details of the offer the Brewers have extended to Darvish are unknown, but ESPN published a report saying sources told their Jerry Krasnick that one MLB team has a five-year deal on the table for the star pitcher. That could be any of the teams pursuing him at the moment including his current club.

With the reports, the Brewers have now joined a number of other interested suitors for the free agent pitcher. They include the L.A. Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, and world champion Houston Astros, according to NESN‘s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard. Darvish was a member of the Texas Rangers since joining MLB in 2012 after spending six years with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan.

MLB free agent pitcher Yu Darvish has received a recent offer from the Milwaukee Brewers. Tim Bradbury / AP Images

While the Astros are on that list, they recently made a deal to acquire pitcher Gerrit Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates. That may have lessened the chances that they’ll be able to sign Darvish as well. However, the New York Yankees continue to look like a frontrunner to land the ace as they have been making plenty of moves to improve their lineup for next season. As of this report, they continue to lead all teams as the favorites to win the World Series as well.

The 31-year-old Darvish could also opt to remain with his current team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were runner-ups to the Astros for the championship. Darvish went from the Texas Rangers to the Dodgers this past season and was 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA in his nine starts.

The Milwaukee Brewers were a team on the cusp of reaching the postseason in 2017. They finished 86-76 which was just one game outside of a National League Wild Card spot for the playoffs. Right now, the Vegas Insider website lists the Brewers as 20 to 1 favorites to win the World Series next season, which has them behind eight other MLB teams including the Astros, Dodgers, Cubs, and Yankees.