Suri Cruise 2018: Katie Holmes Bonds With Daughter During Dinner Date While Tom Cruise Still MIA

Being the daughter of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and America’s sweetheart Katie Holmes, people have always been interested in Suri Cruise. Despite her parents’ shocking split in 2012, the young child appears to have grown up to be a happy child even with the absence of her father. In fact, the mother-daughter tandem recently enjoyed a nice dinner date together which shows off their incredibly close relationship.

Daily Mail provided a couple of shots of Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise strolling the chilly streets of New York City on Monday to head to their dinner destination. Once inside the restaurant, the 39-year-old actress was snapped looking lovingly at her daughter as she enjoyed her meal.

After Katie Holmes ended her 6-year marriage to Tom Cruise, the actress made sure that Suri Cruise would not feel that something was missing in her life. While some might see her split from the actor as an unfortunate matter, the Dawson’s Creek star took this as an opportunity to be the best parent that she can be for her daughter.

While Katie Holmes is enjoying every moment that she spends with Suri Cruise, Tom Cruise remains absent in the 11-year-old’s life. Suri used to be daddy’s little girl, but after the actress filed for divorce in 2012, the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s relationship with his daughter quickly went downhill. Although the All We Had star never talked about the real reason why she ended their marriage, it was believed that the 55-year-old actor’s ties with Scientology may have caused the split.

???????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

Being the face of Scientology for years and a proud loyalist, Tom Cruise full-heartedly follows the rules to a tee. While his actions and loyalty are highly-praised by the controversial church’s followers and leader, David Miscavige, Katie Holmes and people outside the cult-like religion just can’t seem to fathom as to how he could put Scientology before his daughter.

Despite this unfortunate situation, it appears that Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have already gotten used to their new norm. In fact, the actress is already enjoying a new romance with Jamie Foxx, so Tom Cruise is clearly out of the picture. As for Suri Cruise, an earlier report revealed that she has “stopped missing” her dad.