Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Might Head To Splitsville After Rapper Reportedly Cheated On Star During Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is allegedly not too happy with boyfriend and reported baby daddy, Travis Scott, right now. This is certainly not the right time for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper to have an ugly argument as they are about to welcome their first child together in a few weeks. However, a new report claims that things are not looking good for the couple and their fight might even lead to a permanent breakup.

According to a Radar Online source, the 20-year-old TV personality and Travis Scott had a huge fight at Kris Jenner’s house after Kylie Jenner accused the rapper of cheating on her with a lot of women during her pregnancy. To make matters worse, one of those women was allegedly a friend of the Kylie Lip Kit mogul.

The insider then added that “Kylie just wants Travis to leave her alone right now, and she doesn’t want anyone around except mom Kris Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods.” Since the fight, the source revealed that the 25-year-old rapper has been trying his best to fix his relationship with Kylie Jenner but she “is just so emotional right now that she doesn’t know what she wants.”

Despite their huge argument, the source revealed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still on speaking terms. Some of her friends reportedly believe that this fight will soon pass and they will patch things up before their baby arrives.

This is not the first time that Travis Scott allegedly cheated on Kylie Jenner. Earlier reports revealed that the rapper allegedly hooked up with “at least 10” women while dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

In fact, a previous report claims that Kylie Jenner is not feeling confident about her relationship with Travis Scott. A Hollywood Life source shared at the time that the Life of Kylie star is “trying so hard to stay strong but it’s not easy, she’s got a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to Travis. He tells her one thing and makes a lot of big promises but his actions don’t match up.”

Just like the rest of the speculations about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy and split from Travis Scott, these have yet to be verified.