‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Files A Lawsuit, Billy Ruins Hilary And Ravi’s Date

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) have to deal with the consequences of her actions, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will issue threats of her own. Meanwhile, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will hit it off with Jabot’s tech wiz, but Billy (Jason Thompson) will ruin her evening.

Lies and Lawsuits

In the previous episode of the Young and the Restless, Mariah figured out who stole her diary. Spoilers tease Tessa will track Mariah down to talk things through after the explosive confrontation in the Hilary Hour. Tessa will release her new song soon, and she doesn’t want Mariah to ruin her debut. During the conversation, Tessa will defend her actions while telling Mariah she also felt the same way.

Instead of convincing Mariah to help her out, Tessa will only make things worse. As a result, Mariah will head out for Devon’s (Bryton James) and issue a threat. If Devon decides to go ahead and release the song, she will file a lawsuit.

Tessa’s worry will not end with Mariah. When Sharon (Sharon Case) learns about what happened, she will blow her top. Sharon will want Tessa to steer clear of Mariah because she already caused too much pain. Spoilers tease Sharon will start keeping tabs on Tessa from now on.

Date Gone Wrong

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will prepare a date for Hilary and plans for a double date. Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest Phyllis thinks Ravi (Abhi Sinha) and Hilary will hit it off. Billy is not too convinced about Phyllis’ matchmaking skills. In the end, Philly will make a bet on how the date between Hilary and Ravi will go.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Hilary will get along with Ravi. However, Billy will sabotage the date by mentioning Hilary’s desire to have a baby. When Ravi hears about Hilary’s motive, he will make his position clear – he is not prepared to play daddy yet.

While the date didn’t go exactly as planned, Hilary will express her gratitude for the experience. The failed date made her realize that she needs a baby, not a man.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Hilary is focused on the goal of having a baby. She will find another way to get what she wants. Speaking of children, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will deal with Reed. She will also tell Reed about J.T.

When Victor and Nikki drop for a visit, they Newman couple will learn about Victoria and J.T.’s rekindled romance. While the reunion will bother them, Young and the Restless spoilers tease Niktor will focus on Reed, for now.