Millie Bobby Brown Applauded For Shoe Choice At SAG Awards

There were dozens of gorgeous dresses and ensembles that graced the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet last night, but one actresses choice of shoes has social media in a frenzy.

Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame donned a pink sequin Calvin Klein halter dress which cut off above the knee and had a long cape-like train in the back. She wore her hair in two twisted buns on either side of her head with a bright pink lip while sporting Repossi jewelry.

But that wasn’t what anyone was interested in. Millie sported classic white Converse All-Stars on the red carpet and had heads turning in the best way. It was the perfect match for her pink dress, to showcase her age and style. The timeless shoes were selected by Millie so she could dance at the after parties, according to People.

Millie’s choice of shoes might seem unusual for a red carpet, but the English actress has a close relationship with Converse. Back in June 2017, Millie did a commercial for the company.

The 13-year-old faced some criticism on Twitter after the 75th Annual Golden Globes, for wearing a dress that some deemed was “too old” for her. Many complained online that the starlet wasn’t dressing for her age, and were upset over her exposed back. She paired her black dress with embellished silver kitten heels.

Millie was also the center of attention at the SAG awards, not just for her shoes, but because she aided Allison Janney and Tracee Ellis Ross in the show’s opening. The three actresses each shared stories of wanting to become an actor, and Millie was noticeably nervous as she read off index cards at the beginning of her speech.

The actress was nominated Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, as well as Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with the rest of her Stranger Things co-stars. The young star, unfortunately, saw a loss in both categories, losing to Claire Foy and This Is Us respectively.

Stranger Things Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix in 2019. She has also finished filming her first major motion picture, Godzilla: King of Monsters, which will be released March 22, 2019.