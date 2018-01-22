Megyn Kelly Finally Breaks Silence And Sticks Up For Herself On Show Regarding Past Feud With Jane Fonda

Since Megyn Kelly’s show first started last year, it has been the subject of a lot of controversy for many reasons including over her salary and over a few conversations that Kelly has had with guests on her show, like Jane Fonda.

As the Inquisitr reported back in September, the Megyn Kelly Today host and actress Jane Fonda had quite the awkward encounter during Kelly’s 9 a.m. hour of the Today Show. Fonda was a guest on the show with Robert Redford as they were promoting their upcoming film Our Souls At Night.

During the interview, Kelly told Fonda that she has “been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically.” Megyn then pointed out the fact that Fonda has had plastic surgery before asking her why she has said in the past that she is “not proud” of having certain procedures done. Fonda didn’t like the question and tried to change the topic before Kelly asked one more time about the plastic surgery, to which Fonda replied that she was here to talk about the film.

Since the cringe-worthy interview, Fonda has been speaking out against Megyn Kelly, even telling ET Canada that the plastic surgery was a “weird thing” for Kelly t0 bring up in the interview. She has also mentioned it publicly in a few other interviews, including in an interview on the Today Show last week.

Megyn Kelly fires back at Jane Fonda and brings up ‘Hanoi Jane’: “She has no business lecturing anyone.” Do you think Megyn Kelly went too far in defending herself? #EverybodyTalks pic.twitter.com/Q1rEgwEmQ7 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 22, 2018

According the to Inquisitr, Fonda’s co-star on her hit Netflix show Grace and Frankie, Lily Tomlin, poked fun at Fonda’s interview with Megyn Kelly by joking about her “facelift.” Fonda then took a jab at Kelly, asking Tomlin, “who are you, Megyn Kelly?”

Then again, this weekend, Jane spoke out against Kelly again but this time to Variety Magazine. In the interview, Fonda told the publication that Kelly is “not a good interviewer” and said that she won’t go back on her show until Kelly has “learned her stuff.”

After that, Kelly seemingly decided that “enough is enough” as she broke her silence about the ongoing feud with Fonda on her show this morning.

“And now, a word on Jane Fonda, who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her months ago on this show,” Kelly began.

“When she first complained publicly after the program — and repeatedly — I chose to say nothing, as my general philosophy is what other people think of me is none of my business,” the 47-year-old told her audience.

Megyn then went on to say that she had “no regrets” about her now controversial interview before telling viewers that believes she gave Fonda a platform to “empower” both young and old women.

Kelly also played a series of media clips from other news outlets in which Fonda had openly talked about having work done, wondering why Fonda singled her out?

So proud of being part of @donors4women Twitter Takeover today. Please follow them, spread the word and support here: https://t.co/LU5An1BCLD #16Days pic.twitter.com/X06A6fYlDo — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) December 2, 2017

The claws were definitely out when Kelly decided to bring up a skeleton from Fonda’s past.

“But I have no regrets about the question. Nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate. After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage.”

The former Fox News host then called Fonda “Hanoi Jane,” referring to how the 80-year-old treated our military during the Vietnam War. Many will recall a few controversial photos that surfaced of Fonda laughing and smiling on an anti-aircraft battery, according to Vanity Fair.

“Even she had to apologize years later for that gun picture, but not for the rest of it,” Kelly said of the infamous photos.

“By the way, she still said she is not proud of America. So, the moral indignation is a little much. She put her plastic surgery out there, she said she wanted to discuss the plight of older women in America, and honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

“And now, a word on Jane Fonda …who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her *months ago* on this show” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/jmUMlGFaJr — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 22, 2018

Since Kelly’s words against Fonda this morning, Twitter has been abuzz with people taking either Fonda or Kelly’s side in the feud while also giving their input on the issue.

As of this afternoon, Fonda has yet to take another jab back at Kelly.