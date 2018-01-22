Scheana Marie Talks Weight Loss, Explains Why She Now Shares Sexy Selfies With No Photoshop

Scheana Marie is known for taking tons of selfies, but it wasn’t always that way. In fact, according to a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star was once uncomfortable with her appearance.

Speaking to Life & Style magazine on Monday, January 22, Scheana Marie said that she is quite proud of how far she’s come in the years since putting on a whopping 25 pounds of “unhealthy party weight.”

“I was very uncomfortable in my body for a few years,” Scheana Marie admitted to the outlet.

After spending years unhappy, Scheana Marie decided to enlist the help of her personal trainer, Seth Browning, who created a meal plan and strict exercise routine for her. Since then, she has been working hard at her body and showing it off when she can. As she explained, Browning and his plans for her life have given her confidence to get back in a bikini and take sexy photos of herself without having to use Photoshop.

As fans may have seen, Scheana Marie’s co-star, Jax Taylor, recently poked fun at her frequent selfies and constant stream of video clips. Earlier this month, during his housewarming party with Brittany Cartwright, Taylor pointed out that Scheana Marie was more concerned with taking footage of herself than enjoying the party.

While Scheana Marie recently moved away from her trainer and her West Hollywood home to head to Las Vegas, she is being sure not to slack on her normal routine and told Life & Style magazine that the building where she lives has a 24-hour gym. She’s also dancing on stage in the production of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man and says her regular rehearsals are a workout in themselves.

In addition to being thinner and feeling sexier, Scheana Marie said that her workouts and healthy eating has also led her to feel much healthier.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Robert Parks-Valletta, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.