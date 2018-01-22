‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Sweeps At SAG Awards

You pass by Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri on the road to the Academy Awards. With any luck, those billboards will all say “Best Picture Winner” on them.

Last night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the drama film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won three SAG awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Fargo actress Frances McDormand won Best Actress in a Lead Role for the film, while her co-star Sam Rockwell won Best Supporting Actor for the film as well. English actor Gary Oldman won Best Actor in a Lead Role for his performance as Winston Churchill in the Joe Wright-directed biopic Darkest Hour, while I, Tonya actress Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for portraying Tonya Harding’s mother, LaVona Golden, in the film.

As awards season is heating up, all eyes are pointed towards Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which is performing very well despite its limited release. Earlier this month, the film won Best Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, with writer-director Martin McDonagh winning Best Screenplay as well. McDormand and Rockwell also won Golden Globes for their performances in the movie as well, bringing the film’s total wins for the night to four.

Actress Frances McDormand accepting her statuette for Best Actress in a Lead Role at the 2018 SAG Awards. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

While the Golden Globes aren’t a spot-on predictor for the Academy Awards, they are useful in pointing out which films might become leaders in the race for awards season. With Three Billboards taking home the top prize at both the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, that may indicate that they’re on the fast track for the Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards. Predictors should hold off filling out their ballot, however, as The Shape of Water also recently won Best Feature Film at the Producers Guild of America Awards, which has accurately predicted five out of the seven Best Picture winners from this decade.

Other winners from the SAG Awards in the television categories include Game of Thrones, This Is Us, and Veep, which all won Best Ensemble in their respective genre categories. Wonder Woman additionally won Best Stunt Ensemble in the Motion Picture category as well.

The Academy Award nominees are being announced tomorrow at 8:22 a.m. Eastern time.