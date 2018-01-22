WWE Rumors: Plans For Huge ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match To Be Set In Motion Tonight On ‘Raw 25’

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is going to be absolutely huge as WWE celebrates the 25th anniversary of the show, but something much bigger may actually go down. Everyone knows that The Undertaker is showing up tonight and making his first appearance since losing at WrestleMania 33, but will he do more than just show up? If the rumors are to be believed, WWE may actually set up a huge match for him at WrestleMania 34.

Everyone thinks that The Undertaker is done in the ring and that he retired after losing to Roman Reigns last year. The thing is, he’s never actually said that he is retired and WWE hasn’t said anything official yet either.

Before that match was set up for last year, there were constant rumors that The Undertaker and John Cena were going to face off at WrestleMania 33. That never ended up happening, and WWE hated not being able to have their “Legend vs. Legend” match, but it still could end up taking place.

For months, there has been a lot of speculation that The Undertaker was heading back for one more match. According to Cageside Seats, rumor has it that a WrestleMania 34 match against John Cena is going to begin tonight and set up on Monday Night Raw.

Maxim reported that per Dace Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE thought about going with John Cena vs. AJ Styles at WM34, but that they had a “much bigger match” in mind. That match they reportedly had in mind late last year was Cena taking on “The Deadman” at the biggest wrestling pay-per-view of 2018.

Many wondered if this was going to become a reality and Metro pointed out that The Undertaker had been seen in public with his hair dyed black again. Of course, this could be just for his appearance tonight on Monday Night Raw, but is there more to it?

Sportskeeda listed a bunch of different reasons as to why The Undertaker vs. John Cena shouldn’t happen, and it isn’t surprising that Taker’s health is the number one. While there would be a great deal of interest by fans in a match involving two men that have not had a match against one another in more than a decade, would it do more harm than anything?

Adding fuel to the rumor fire was an article from the official website of WWE which said that they wanted to see this very match in New Orleans. Yes, they even created a graphic for Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34, and that’s either really wishful thinking or a game plan.

Forbes is reporting that WWE simply must answer this question tonight on the 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw. It is either time to make the speculation a reality or to put the rumors to rest and squash any further talk of The Undertaker returning to the ring. WrestleMania 34 is going to be a huge event whether John Cena has this match or not, but WWE doesn’t want the focus to be on something that may not even happen.