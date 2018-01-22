WWE News: WWE Reveals List Of Legends Returning For Tonight’s ‘Raw 25’ – Hall Of Famer Says He Wasn’t Invited

The big night is just about finally here, and WWE is bringing back some of the biggest legends and names from the past for the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. Some of the greatest icons to ever step foot in the ring will be back tonight at the Barclays Center or the Manhattan Center, but there just isn’t enough time for everyone. As a matter of fact, there is one WWE Hall of Famer who appeared on the very first episode of Raw but didn’t receive an invitation.
Even though the Royal Rumble is less than a week away, the focus of tonight’s Raw 25 won’t be on angles. Instead, this will be about WWE celebrating 25 years of historical names, big-time legends, and the amazing moments that have filled the lives of the superstars and fans.
There have been a number of legends and past champions confirmed for Raw 25 over the last couple of weeks, but WWE has never put out an official list. Well, on Monday morning, the list was revealed on the official website of WWE, and it appears to be a bit shorter than what has been circulating around the internet as of late.
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- The Undertaker
- Chris Jericho
- D-Generation X
While WWE only shows an image with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, it is known that the rest of the famous stable will be there as well.
- Torrie Wilson
- Jim Ross
- Jerry “The King” Lawler
- Jacqueline
- The Dudley Boyz
- Christian
- Ric Flair
- Maria Kanellis
- Scott Hall
- The Bella Twins
- The New Age Outlaws
- Eric Bischoff
- Terri Runnels
- APA – JBL and Ron Simmons
- Kelly Kelly
- The Godfather
- The Brooklyn Brawler
- Michelle McCool
- Brother Love
- The Boogeyman
- Teddy Long
- “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase
- John Laurinaitis
- Harvey Wippelman
- Lilian Garcia
- Jonathan Coachman
- MVP
- William Regal
- Howard Finkel
That is the official list straight from WWE, but others such as Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, Booker T, and “Mean” Gene Okerlund have been confirmed as well. It is possible that the company is simply looking to have some surprises for tonight too.
Unfortunately, there simply isn’t enough time for everyone to make an appearance on Raw 25.
According to Wrestling Inc., Koko B. Ware said that he wasn’t contacted or invited to the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. Ware appeared on the first-ever episode of Raw in a losing effort to the late Yokozuna, and some thought that would at least merit a phone call.
Ware says he hasn’t heard from WWE since being inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2009.
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is a very special one, and it will celebrate 25 years on the air for the flagship show of WWE. There will be so many legends in attendance, and it is very likely there will be some surprises as well, but guys like Koko B. Ware won’t be there as it simply isn’t possible to have everyone. While it will be extremely exciting, there are going to be some names from the past missing tonight during Raw 25.