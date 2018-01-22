WWE News: WWE Reveals List Of Legends Returning For Tonight’s ‘Raw 25’ – Hall Of Famer Says He Wasn’t Invited

The big night is just about finally here, and WWE is bringing back some of the biggest legends and names from the past for the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. Some of the greatest icons to ever step foot in the ring will be back tonight at the Barclays Center or the Manhattan Center, but there just isn’t enough time for everyone. As a matter of fact, there is one WWE Hall of Famer who appeared on the very first episode of Raw but didn’t receive an invitation.

Even though the Royal Rumble is less than a week away, the focus of tonight’s Raw 25 won’t be on angles. Instead, this will be about WWE celebrating 25 years of historical names, big-time legends, and the amazing moments that have filled the lives of the superstars and fans.

There have been a number of legends and past champions confirmed for Raw 25 over the last couple of weeks, but WWE has never put out an official list. Well, on Monday morning, the list was revealed on the official website of WWE, and it appears to be a bit shorter than what has been circulating around the internet as of late.

WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Undertaker

Chris Jericho

D-Generation X

While WWE only shows an image with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, it is known that the rest of the famous stable will be there as well.

Torrie Wilson

Jim Ross

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jacqueline

The Dudley Boyz

Christian

Ric Flair

Maria Kanellis

Scott Hall

The Bella Twins

The New Age Outlaws

Eric Bischoff

WWE

Terri Runnels

APA – JBL and Ron Simmons

Kelly Kelly

The Godfather

The Brooklyn Brawler

Michelle McCool

Brother Love

The Boogeyman

Teddy Long

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase

John Laurinaitis

Harvey Wippelman

Lilian Garcia

Jonathan Coachman

MVP

William Regal

Howard Finkel

That is the official list straight from WWE, but others such as Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, Booker T, and “Mean” Gene Okerlund have been confirmed as well. It is possible that the company is simply looking to have some surprises for tonight too.

Unfortunately, there simply isn’t enough time for everyone to make an appearance on Raw 25.

WWE

According to Wrestling Inc., Koko B. Ware said that he wasn’t contacted or invited to the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. Ware appeared on the first-ever episode of Raw in a losing effort to the late Yokozuna, and some thought that would at least merit a phone call.

Ware says he hasn’t heard from WWE since being inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2009.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is a very special one, and it will celebrate 25 years on the air for the flagship show of WWE. There will be so many legends in attendance, and it is very likely there will be some surprises as well, but guys like Koko B. Ware won’t be there as it simply isn’t possible to have everyone. While it will be extremely exciting, there are going to be some names from the past missing tonight during Raw 25.