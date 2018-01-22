Kylie Jenner Strategically Covers Baby Bump In New Family Photo While Sisters Are Exposed

Kylie Jenner has finally shown back up on social media, courtesy of Calvin Klein. The designer’s Instagram page shared a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner girls who have participated in their latest family campaign. Kylie is hiding her baby bump in the photo, in which fellow pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian exposed her growing belly.

Momager Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian-West shared the photo — which featured Kylie, Khloe, and Kim laying with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner — to their personal Instagram pages this morning.

The girls are all sporting matching Calvin Klein undergarments, as they lay on a red and white quilt. Kylie is positioned on the left end of the photo next to Khloe, and a different blanket is strategically placed over her stomach, as she lays on her side. If the world hadn’t been discussing her suspected pregnancy for months now, there would be no indication of a baby bump from the new photo.

Kylie and Khloe can be seen holding hands, while neither of the other ladies interact with one another. This could be a subtle hint of the two pregnant sisters supporting one another. Khloe’s belly is exposed, but she has her left hand resting on top of her navel. Khloe revealed her pregnancy to the world back in December, while also sporting a Calvin Klein sports bra.

Kim takes center stage in the photo, with Kourtney and Kendall to her left. Kourtney is the only sister who is without a top but keeps her chest covered by a small portion of the blanket. Kendall also sticks out by donning a white tank top, and not the matching bra Kylie, Khloe and Kim are wearing.

Calvin Klein teased the photo last night by showing a close-up image of two women’s stomachs, which were later revealed to be Kim and Khloe.

The photo was shot by legendary photographer Willy Vanderperre and is a current campaign by Calvin Klein featuring families. Willy has also shot Cindy Crawford’s children Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber as part of the campaign.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

For now, Kylie has not returned to her personal Instagram page and will return once she has given birth, according to Mirror. Rumors suggest her comeback photo will feature her newborn, and she will rebrand herself completely afterward.

To see more from Kylie and her sisters, watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians every Sunday night on E!