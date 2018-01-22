‘Teen Mom OG’: MTV Cameras Are Reportedly Filming Catelynn Lowell’s Return To Rehab

Catelynn Lowell is back in rehab for the third time in the past few months and according to a new report, her latest stint in treatment is being filmed for an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG.

According to a new report, the mother of two, who gave her first daughter, Carly, up for adoption in 2009, was accompanied by an entire crew when she returned to Arizona to treat her ongoing issues with depression and suicidal thoughts.

“Catelynn had a production crew with her as she went back to rehab again,” an insider confirmed to Radar Online on January 22.

Catelynn Lowell first announced she was facing suicidal thoughts on November 17, 2017. At the time, the longtime reality star told her fans and followers on Twitter that she would be entering rehab after thinking of every possible way to kill herself. Then, around the holidays, Lowell left and returned to treatment before ultimately leaving the facility for a second time.

Following her second exit from the treatment center, a source told Radar Online that the Teen Mom OG star was dedicated to continuing her care at an outpatient facility and also planning to quit drinking and smoking pot. Unfortunately, Lowell found herself again in need of rehab and last week, she revealed to her fans and followers on Twitter that she was returning to Arizona.

In her message, Catelynn Lowell hoped that the third time would be the charm and noted that she would be spending the next six weeks working on what she described as “trauma” and getting on new medications.

According to Radar Online, Catelynn Lowell appeared to be determined to solve her issues once and for all when she returned to treatment and appeared completely calm as cameras filmed her return.

Throughout her time in rehab, Catelynn Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, has been raising their youngest daughter, three-year-old Novalee Reign.

