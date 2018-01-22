Jacqueline Laurita Takes Aim At Bravo’s Editing Amid Rumors Of A ‘RHONJ’ Season 9 Return

Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo are rumored to be returning to the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 9. However, just days after rumors of the alleged comeback hit the web, Laurita took aim at the network’s editing in a conversation with a fan on Twitter.

According to a new report, Jacqueline Laurita was recently called out by a fan online who wanted to know if she would finally open up about her alleged financial issues on the show if she agreed to rejoin the series.

“Are you going to speak your truth about you and your husband’s lawsuits, and unpaid bills, next go around on [‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’],” the fan asked.

While Jacqueline Laurita didn’t publicly respond to the message, All About the Real Housewives obtained a direct message she reportedly sent to the fan on January 20. In the message, Laurita explained that she had actually talked about everything during the show’s seventh season, but for some reason, Bravo TV opted against including the footage on their show.

Us Weekly magazine was first to confirm news of Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo’s possible return to the show, claiming last week that Bravo producers are considering bringing them back to the show for Season 9.

In response to the possibility of returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey with Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo, the sister-in-law of Laurita, told Us Weekly magazine that she would have to think long and hard about the decision.

Manzo also mentioned her spinoff series, Manzo’d with Children, telling the magazine that starring on her own spinoff series was tons of fun and an amazing opportunity.

At the time of Us Weekly magazine’s report, a statement from Jacqueline Laurita was not given, and she has yet to confirm whether she is open to the idea of making her way back to Bravo after taking the eighth season of the series off. As fans well know, Laurita and Manzo were both original cast members when the series began.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 is currently airing on Bravo TV at 9 p.m. on Wednesday nights with Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub.