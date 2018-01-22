Jinger Duggar Due Date Accidentally Revealed: Jeremy Vuolo Lets Secret Slip On His Church’s Website

Jinger Duggar’s due date has been revealed, thanks to husband Jeremy Vuolo’s inability to keep a secret, the Hollywood Gossip is reporting.

Earlier this month (January 3, to be specific), Jeremy and Jinger announced their pregnancy after only 18 months of marriage. In the Duggar universe, that’s a rather long time for a couple to wait before their first pregnancy, but more on that in a few paragraphs. At the time, they didn’t specify when their due date was, and the picture was staged in such a way that you couldn’t see her abdomen (one of the favorite pastimes of Duggar family fans and haters is analyzing Duggar women’s abdomens to try to suss out how far along they are in their reported pregnancies).

Why did they keep their due date secret? Could be that their contract with TLC, the network that airs Counting On, required them to keep the due date a secret for the sake of drama on the show. Or it could be that they simply didn’t think that it was the fans’ (or haters’) business.

Whatever their reasons for keeping their due date a secret, there is one group of people from whom Jeremy can’t keep that information hidden: his congregation. As you may know, Jeremy is the pastor of a church — specifically, Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas.

Like many churches do in this day and age, Grace Community has a page with a short biography about each of its leaders. And the last sentence of Jeremy’s bio reveals what had been a big secret.

Jeremy and his wife Jinger were married in November 2016… They are expecting their first child in July of 2018.

As mentioned a few paragraphs above, a full 16 months passed between when the former soccer player and Jinger tied the knot and when they announced their pregnancy. In the Duggar world, that’s an eternity. Most women named Duggar, or women who marry into the family, are pregnant within months or even weeks of the ink drying on their marriage licenses. Or, in the case of Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, the celebrity gossip machine has been speculating that they were married after they had conceived a baby. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, some observers have concluded that the math is off with regard to the day of their wedding and the advanced condition of Joy-Anna’s abdomen since then. If true, that Austin and Joy-Anna did the deed before getting married, it would be a scandal of epic proportions — at least, in the Duggar universe.