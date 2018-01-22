Super Bowl 2018 Odds: Eagles Vs. Patriots Features Biggest Underdog In Eight Years

The Super Bowl 2018 odds have been released as the Philadelphia Eagles will challenge the New England Patriots in two weeks. Tom Brady and company will look to add another Lombardi Trophy to the franchise’s collection. Meanwhile, for their third-straight playoff game, the Eagles will find themselves as underdogs. Not only that, they are being labeled the biggest underdogs in the NFL Championship game in eight years.

According to ESPN‘s David Purdum, the Super Bowl odds first set by Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas have Brady and the Patriots as favorites by 5.5 points on the spread. Several sportsbooks listed the Eagles as six-point underdogs including Caesars Palace and Station Casinos, while the Wynn went as high as 6.5 points for their betting odds on the big game. The Eagles find themselves the biggest underdogs in the Super Bowl since 2009 when the Arizona Cardinals were seven-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.

At the Odds Shark website, an over/under points total of 48 points has been listed as the early consensus. The website also has moneyline prices for both teams with New England ranging from -210 to -240 favorites and Philadelphia as +180 to +200 underdogs. The site predicts that New England will win the game straight up and also cover the spread, while the points total will go under the 48 points.

The Philadelphia Eagles reached the big game by winning two-straight playoff games as the underdogs in terms of the betting odds. While both games were played on their home field, Philadelphia found themselves as 2.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons and then underdogs by at least 2.5 points against the Minnesota Vikings. The team and its fans relished the role, proving they are far from underdogs. In Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, they obliterated the visiting Vikings, 38-7.

For Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, this marks their 10th appearance in the Super Bowl. New England was able to come back against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game after being down at halftime. Ultimately, Brady was able to guide the team to a 24-20 victory at Gillette Stadium. The NFL’s reigning champions will now look to win their sixth championship in the team’s history.