Another Royal Wedding: Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank Engaged

There will be two royal weddings in 2018, as the recent announcement from the royal family indicates. Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank will also be tying the knot sometime in 2018. Princess Eugenie of York is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is eight in the line of succession to the British throne.

The father of the princess, Prince Andrew, 57, is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is sixth in the line of succession to the throne. He was married to Sarah Ferguson for 10 years before a much-publicized divorce in 1996. Sarah, the Duchess of York, is a writer, public speaker, film producer, and television personality. She is well known for her charity work, apart from being the former wife of Prince Andrew.

The 27-year-old princess is engaged to Jack Brooksbank, a London nightclub manager and party fixer. Jack, 31, has been dating the princess for six years. The couple met at a skiing resort in Switzerland called Verbier, according to The Sun. Jack Brooksbank’s parents are Nicola and George Brooksbank. George is a chartered accountant and company director, according to reports.

Princess Eugenie has a BA in History, English Literature, and Politics from Newcastle University. She has worked for Hauser & Wirth art gallery as an associate director from 2015. Jack Brooksbank did not attend university, he attended Stowe public school in Buckinghamshire. Jack reportedly went straight into the hospitality business after his education, according to The Guardian.

The engagement was announced on January 22, 2018, by Buckingham Palace. News of their engagement was also shared on the official Twitter handle of The Royal Family. The pair got engaged while on vacation in Nicaragua in January.

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

The couple will be sharing the same wedding venue with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Both royal weddings will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married on May 19, 2018, while Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding is scheduled for a yet to be disclosed date in autumn.

However, the spotlight will be more on the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince Harry is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne.