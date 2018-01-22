‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Fans Will Be Shocked By The Weapon Used To Kill Andre DiMera

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Andre DiMera’s murder will shock the town of Salem. It seems that nearly everyone will feel the impact of Andre’s demise, and things will get heated for many fan-favorite characters.

According to a January 21 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, while Andre’s death will stun Salem citizens, the police, namely Hope and Rafe, will lead the charge in the murder investigation. Although Days of Our Lives viewers will learn that there will be a ton of suspects, the most shocking turn of events will be when the bizarre murder weapon is found. The weapon will incriminate one of the suspects and also raise a ton of questions about who really killed Andre.

It seems the police will find that an urn believed to contain the ashes of Andre’s late brother, Tony Dimera, was used as the murder weapon. The killer used the urn to bash Andre’s head in, eventually killing him. Tony’s urn was seemingly in possession of one major suspect, Tony’s wife Anna DiMera. In addition to the weapon incriminating Anna, it is public knowledge that she carried a hatred for Andre and had very recently threatened him while in public at Doug’s Place during a previous episode of Days of Our Lives. Thankfully, Anna and Roman’s daughter, Carrie Brady, will make a pit stop in Salem to help her mother out of her latest legal jam.

Although Anna DiMera may be the most obvious suspect, it seems too cut and dry for her to be revealed as the actual murderer. Days of Our Lives fans will see other suspects emerge such as Stefan O. DiMera, Vivian Alamain, Gabi Hernandez, and Chad DiMera. However, Tony’s urn being used as the murder weapon could also lead to the huge revelation that Tony DiMera may actually still be alive. After years of being presumed dead, many DOOL viewers believe Tony will be coming back to Salem and that his first order of business was to exact revenge on his devious twin brother. If Tony does return that will mean that actor Thaao Penghlis won’t be leaving the soap after all.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.