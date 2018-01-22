Carrie Underwood Shares The Most Adorable Video Of 2-Year-Old Son Isaiah Learning To Read

Carrie Underwood may have been staying away from the spotlight since announcing that she was left with a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches to her face after falling on some steps outside her Tennessee home in November, though that’s not stopping the star from keeping up appearances on social media – and her latest video upload has fans across the world melting.

The seven-time Grammy winner recently shared the most adorable look into her private life at home with her husband Mike Fisher and their 2-year-old son Isaiah on Instagram, as Underwood posted a sweet home video of the father-son duo reading bible stories together.

The heartwarming moment shows Mike teaching Isaiah all about Noah and the creatures he collected for his ark before the 2-year-old showed off his very impressive knowledge of the animals the biblical figure brought together.

Fisher asked his son to name a handful of animals pictured on the pages of the children’s storybook, to which the toddler knew the names of a slew of the creatures, sweetly telling his dad that he was looking at giraffes, lions, elephants, and more.

Underwood then gushed over her boys’ incredibly sweet bonding session in the video’s caption, admitting that seeing the twosome spending time together had melted her heart.

“Story time with Daddy… Learning about Noah…,” Carrie captioned the video she shared with her more than 6.8 million followers, adding, “and my heart melts…” alongside three heart emojis.

But it seems like Carrie’s certainly not the only one melting over the moment, as a slew of comments flooded in from the former American Idol winner’s fans who gushed over the video – which has already received more than 1.6 million views on the social media site since she uploaded it late on January 20.

“Watching Mike read this just melts my heart too!” Instagram user @granolamomof5blessings tweeted after seeing Underwood’s glimpse into her family life. “What a lucky boy to have a Daddy to spend that time with him!”

“You are so blessed with your family! God is so good! He is his father’s son! Both are so handsome and sweet!” another told the country superstar, while a third wrote in the comments section of Underwood’s family video, “This is so sweet!! It makes my heart just melt!! He is such a sweet smart boy I can’t believe his vocabulary mama and papa must be so proud!!!”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Though Underwood usually refrains from showing Isaiah’s face on her social media accounts, she has shared quite a few sweet moments with her son with her fans over the years.

Back in December, Carrie posted photos of her son – who will turn 3-years-old on February 27 – decorating Christmas cookies for the very first time while revealing that adding red and green decorations to the tasty treat had become a new annual holiday tradition in the Fisher household.

“Made Christmas cookies with the little man today,” Underwood wrote at the time alongside a photo of Isaiah playing with frosting and candy. “I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household!”

“Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)!” Carrie then joked of her son’s sweet tooth.

As for what’s next for Carrie, the star is currently working on her sixth studio album and will be making a special appearance at the 2018 Super Bowl in a pre-taped video for NBC which will feature her new promotional track with Ludacris, “The Champion.”

But as her upcoming Super Bowl appearance was taped last year prior to her November fall, it’s still unclear when the star will step back into the spotlight after confirming on her official blog on New Year’s Eve that her face may look just a little different after receiving 40 to 50 stitches.

Carrie’s only been spotted once since her fall in November after former Below Deck star Adrienne Gang snapped a photo with her at a local gym around one month after breaking her wrist.