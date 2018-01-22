Prince William Reportedly ‘Laughs Off’ Rumors He Spent $250 For Haircut, Expert Says New Look Shows Confidence

Prince William has been turning more heads lately, all thanks to his newly shaved head. The second in line to the British throne, who has always been known for his receding hairline, seemingly embraced baldness by shaving most of his hair off.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old royal visited the Evelina London Children’s Hospital to show his support for the Step Into Health program, which helps employ veterans in the NHS.

During the event, Prince William confidently showed off his new military-style haircut and got everyone buzzing about it.

Considering his status as a royal, many assumed that his new buzzcut costs a lot of money. There were even claims that the future king spent as much as £180, or almost $250, for the shaven look.

However, it turns out that Prince William actually spent less than what people actually expected. Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, revealed in a tweet that the Duke of Cambridge “laughed off” rumors that he paid that much money just for a haircut.

She added that the soon-to-be father of three is “very amused that anyone thinks he has enough hair to justify that kind of money.”

Interestingly, the Metro also cited that Prince William is pretty much like any ordinary man, who shaves his hair by himself at home.

‘The Duke is very amused that anyone thinks he has enough hair to justify that kind of money!’ a source told me. At least he has a sense of humour about it! pic.twitter.com/bXLT1rmGLG — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 19, 2018

Prince William’s new look can be somehow credited to his wife, Duchess Catherine, and her long-time hairdresser Richard Ward. According to The Sun, he decided to go for the shaved look after seeking advice from his wife and Ward.

Apparently, the royal hairdresser told Prince William to try the drastic change but had his deputy, Joey Wheeler, do the haircut in a private session at Kensington Palace.

Prince William debuted his new look last week. WPA Pool / Getty Images

With the Duke of Cambridge’s new look, many are wondering if his brother, Prince Harry, will finally stop poking fun at his thinning hair. It’s no secret that the 33-year-old red-haired prince has always been teasing his balding brother.

In fact, a source revealed that Prince William got sick of being teased by his brother so much so that he decided to go for a “practical solution” that should “stop all the digs too.”

An expert claimed Prince William’s shaved head shows confidence. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Joe Mills recently shared his thoughts on Prince William’s new look. Speaking with The Independent, the hair expert claimed that the royal’s decision to show off his shaved head in a public event demonstrates great self-assurance.

He noted that Prince William has received comments about his thinning hair for a long time and seeing him with a buzzcut is a “really strong statement.”