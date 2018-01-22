‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’: Fans Can Finally Be Part Of Popular Fantasy Chronicle In New Mobile Game

Harry Potter is definitely one of the most successful franchises out there. But just when fans thought that they have seen the last of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, a new report confirmed that a new mobile game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, will be released soon.

Although there are a lot of Harry Potter games already available on the market, fans just can’t seem to get enough of it. Since the demand for a Harry Potter-themed game never really die down, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was created to satisfy the fans.

It appears that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is still in its early stages as there is not much of an update about the upcoming mobile game. But Gulfnews confirmed that the role-playing game will be available for both Android and iOS devices. The site then noted that “the game has been developed by JamCity, Inc. and will launch under Portkey Games, a new label dedicated to creating experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.”

There is still no word if Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley will be part of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. Although the existence of the game is already enough to start the hype, fans are hoping to see the three main characters featured in the mobile game.

Instead of playing a character from the film, fans will create their own. And just like Harry, Hermione, and Ron, players will be learning some magic spells in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. They will be attending classes and learn from the best professors of Hogwarts.

Fans can then use these spells to protect themselves from their rivals. Since Harry Potter survived his tough ordeals with the help of his friends, players can also team up with others to win the battle.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is set to be released sometime this year.

Meanwhile, fans have been pushing Niantic to make a Pokemon Go version of the Harry Potter franchise. One fan even took it a step further and started an online petition.

The fan then released a statement on the petition site, saying, “We did it!! The creators Pokémon Go finally confirmed they will be releasing a Harry Potter version of the game! Thanks to all who signed!” The Niantic game is called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and is also slated to be released in 2018.