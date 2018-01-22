Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Bump As Some Think She Revealed Unborn Baby’s Gender

Chrissy Teigen is letting it all hang out during her second pregnancy, as she shared photos of her bare baby bump. The expectant mom took to Instagram on Saturday evening to post an image of her growing belly while lounging in an open robe.

While the 32-year-old model looks quite comfortable relaxing on a sofa while displaying her pregnant belly, fans were quick to notice something else. Teigen captioned the post with “girls weekend,” as she appears to be enjoying some time away in New York.

It’s not clear who she is spending the weekend with, but fans are speculating Chrissy is talking about her unborn baby.

Us Weekly reported on the speculation as the site quoted fans saying Teigen had inadvertently revealed her second child’s gender.

Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, also shared a photo on Saturday as he and daughter Luna flew in a private jet. Legend captioned his post “Sundance bound,” as it appeared he and Teigen were spending the night in separate states.

Chrissy took to Snapchat to announce she was in Utah, where Sundance is held, on Sunday afternoon. However, this implies she and her family traveled to the festival on different days, which means her girls weekend did not include her daughter.

Perhaps fans are on to something as they speculate that Teigen is implying she had a girls weekend away with her unborn baby as she showed off her bump.

Chrissy previously told fans on Friday that her robe wouldn’t close over her baby bump as she again highlighted the fact her pregnancy is quickly moving along. And it seems she wanted to prove to fans just how much her baby has grown in the short time since she announced she’s expecting, as she once again showed off her belly.

The model first commented on how rapidly her body is changing at the end of December, as she shared a selfie while vacationing in Japan.

People magazine reported on the photo, as Teigen questioned “how so big so fast?” on the post she shared with fans.

Chrissy has also joked about gaining weight in her face with her Twitter followers, as she stated she would weigh 40 pounds less without a face.

While the soon-to-be mother-of-two is obviously very open when it comes to her pregnancy, she and Legend have yet to confirm the baby’s gender.