Bill Gates’ Daughter, Jennifer Gates, Turns Instagram Account To Private After Receiving Unwanted Press

Bill Gates’ daughter, Jennifer Gates, was in the news last week after a number of media websites took a peek at her Instagram account and reported on the lavish lifestyle she’s living. The young woman is now 21-years-old and interest spiked in the Microsoft founder’s daughter when she suddenly found herself in the headlines. Since articles and images from her Instagram account were made more public, Jennifer turned her page settings to private. She has just over 67k followers on the social media platform.

Bill and Melinda Gates are notoriously private people who, despite their billionaire status and modern culture influence, retain a low profile.

Jennifer Katharine Gates is a world-class equestrian who lives the kind of life anyone would expect a rich kid would — she’s a jet-setter, enjoys the best of everything, and easily affords the expensive pursuit of competitive horse jumping. Jennifer also has a boyfriend who’s an accomplished horseman, Nayel Nassar, from Kuwait. Photos posted below are from his Instagram account in which he’s posing with his lady love. The pair just celebrated the one-year anniversary of their romance.

AOL News reported that Jennifer’s father dropped $37 million on various properties throughout Florida’s horse capital in Wellington in to help solidify her place as a high-level equestrian.

The Gates daughter is ranked No. 19 in show jumping by the United States Equestrian Federation, an impressive achievement in the horse world. It’s also noted that Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, is ranked No. 23 by the federation.

Jennifer has long red hair and resembles her mother. She began riding horses when she was just 6-years-old and has been passionate about it ever since.

Bill Gates’ show jumper daughter broadcasts her VERY glam life on Instagram https://t.co/Nt0bRtL0Rh — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 19, 2018

Images from Jennifer’s Instagram account can also be viewed in a slideshow on Guest of a Guest‘s “New York Society’s” page.

When Jennifer Gates isn’t riding horses or spending time with her boyfriend, she’s often hanging out with her Stanford friends. According to her Instagram profile, Jennifer will graduate from Stanford University this year. Other interests Gates has is skydiving and yachting. She also travels with her family around the world and seems quite close to her parents.

Being the child of famous parents has its disadvantages, which was evident when Jennifer Gates set her Instagram account settings to private. At times the public can’t help but have a burning curiosity to see how the other half lives and what it’s like for their children.

Bill and Melinda Gates also have two other kids — Phoebe Adele Gates, 16, and Rory John Gates, 18.