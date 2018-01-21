Kylie Jenner Will Return To Social Media Later This Year, Will Rebrand Herself And Introduce Baby

Kylie Jenner may have been quiet on social media for the last few months as she takes her six-month sabbatical, but it doesn’t mean the reality star is gone for good. Sources close to the star say that she will make a comeback on all of her social media and will rebrand as a mother. She is even planning to introduce her baby to all of her followers, many of whom were wondering if she might keep her child off social media altogether.

The reality TV star has been almost silent on social media, save a few posts and Instagram stories showing off additions to her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. The brand is so successful, she’s on target to become richer than her older, and more famous, sister Kim Kardashian.

According to sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner wants to continue keeping her brand as authentic as possible, meaning she will show updates to her baby’s life in addition to talking about the ups and downs of motherhood. Although Kylie is more private than her famous older sisters, she still wants to make sure she is “real” with fans.

Kylie Jenner has been reclusive in the past few months, living at her mother Kris’ house in Calabasas. Thus far, she hasn’t confirmed or denied pregnancy rumors, but she did have a crib recently delivered to her house. Her mother, Kris Jenner, was also spotted on a $10,000 shopping spree for three babies, though it has only been confirmed that she has or will welcome two grandchildren in 2018 (Kim has already delivered her baby, Chicago, while Khloe is nearing her final trimester).

The reality TV star and lip kit mogul is reportedly enjoying her downtime but knows if she wants to continue selling her makeup, she can’t hide out forever. She previously announced she was taking six months away from the limelight, which many thought was confirmation of her pregnancy.

The father of Kylie Jenner’s little one is Travis Scott, though the pair has only been dating since last spring. Kylie and Travis got pregnant almost immediately after they got together, right after Kylie split with ex Tyga.