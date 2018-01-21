South Korean celebrities Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are in Paris to attend the Dior Fashion show. Fans on social media posted photographs and videos of the newlyweds at the Paris airport on Saturday.

The newlywed Hallyu celebrities, fondly called the SongSong couple, tied the knot on October 31 last year. So far, the couple has not made a public appearance. Many were expecting the duo at the KBS Drama Awards on December 31. Fans were utterly disappointed when Song Hye-Kyo did not show up. Actor Song Joong-Ki, however, was present and he apologized for his wife’s absence. He said that Song Hye-Kyo could not make it to the event because of a “prior engagement.”

Fans of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are also discussing the possibility of the couple doing a photoshoot in Paris. After the wedding last year, many were hoping that the couple would appear in one of the fashion magazines. This has been the norm with Hallyu couples.

When singer Rain and Kim Tae-Hee tied the knot last year, they appeared together on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. Fans of the SongSong couple are hoping that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo would surprise them by gracing the covers of W, Vogue or Harper’s Bazaar. Blossom Entertainment, Song Joong-Ki’s agency, has been tight-lipped about the couple’s Paris appearance.

February would be the ideal time for Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo to grace the covers of one of these glossy magazines because it’s a month that celebrates love and is dedicated to Valentine’s Day.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo have been an embodiment of true love ever since they appeared in the Korean military romance Descendants of the Sun. Both onscreen and offscreen, the couple showed great camaraderie, which resulted in millions of fans launching combined fan clubs on social media.

A week ago, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo were spotted at a coffee shop in Tokyo, Japan. According to a report by Koreaboo, a fan who met the couple said they were holding hands and were very much in love. A report by Drama Fever stated that the SongSong couple signed an autograph for this fan.

This year, Hallyu fans are awaiting two major announcements: Song Joong-Ki’s new project and the couple’s baby.